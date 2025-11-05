Andretti
Officials said an investigation was underway after the incident on the French Atlantic island of Oleron. At least nine people were injured, with two in hospital in critical condition.
Speaking to the press on Wednesday afternoon, Nunez said that French anti-terror police was assisting investigations in an "observer" capacity.
Nunez confirmed French media reports that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic) when he was arrested.
But he added that it was "too early in the investigation" to be say whether the car ramming was a terrorist act, and that the investigation should be allowed to run its course.
https://www.dw.com/en/france-several-injured-after-car-rams-into-pedestrians/a-74625523
