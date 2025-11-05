  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

International France: Several injured after car rams into pedestrians

Andretti

Andretti

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Oct 25, 2012
Messages
3,783
Reaction score
232
Officials said an investigation was underway after the incident on the French Atlantic island of Oleron. At least nine people were injured, with two in hospital in critical condition.


Speaking to the press on Wednesday afternoon, Nunez said that French anti-terror police was assisting investigations in an "observer" capacity.

Nunez confirmed French media reports that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic) when he was arrested.

But he added that it was "too early in the investigation" to be say whether the car ramming was a terrorist act, and that the investigation should be allowed to run its course.

https://www.dw.com/en/france-several-injured-after-car-rams-into-pedestrians/a-74625523
 
Pretty soon, these will be occuring so often that it'll be like cartel violence in Mexico where it's too common of an occurence, it will not be worth it to make threads about all these incidents in Europe.
 
Muslims.

Ya know I love em
 
Doesn't sound like an Islamic extremist thing. The man is apparently a local who lived an "isolated life in a mobile home". That doesn't fit the profile of a Muslim.
 
Tatra said:
Doesn't sound like an Islamic extremist thing. The man is apparently a local who lived an "isolated life in a mobile home". That doesn't fit the profile of a Muslim.
Click to expand...

But the report says that the suspect was making inquiries about the Aloha Snackbar. But I suppose every story initially says the suspect shouted that.

Maybe everybody does it now.

I’d imagine if I was going to go do something stupid and detrimental to the fabric of society I’d shout Allah Akbar before I did it as well.
 
Kingz said:
But the report says that the suspect was making inquiries about the Aloha Snackbar. But I suppose every story initially says the suspect shouted that.

Maybe everybody does it now.

I’d imagine if I was going to go do something stupid and detrimental to the fabric of society I’d shout Allah Akbar before I did it as well.
Click to expand...

I didn't read the article thoroughly enough.
 
Flower2dPeople said:
[<cena1}
Click to expand...
enFzOuNY3pbIWAtaTzZguhfVCO62cilKzE5gPVorr4XugR0Tl85P8X-SE8jp6NKIMkGfniKyC2B7=s560-nd-v1
 
Andretti said:
Officials said an investigation was underway after the incident on the French Atlantic island of Oleron. At least nine people were injured, with two in hospital in critical condition.


Speaking to the press on Wednesday afternoon, Nunez said that French anti-terror police was assisting investigations in an "observer" capacity.

Nunez confirmed French media reports that the suspect shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is greatest" in Arabic) when he was arrested.

But he added that it was "too early in the investigation" to be say whether the car ramming was a terrorist act, and that the investigation should be allowed to run its course.

https://www.dw.com/en/france-several-injured-after-car-rams-into-pedestrians/a-74625523
Click to expand...

I know he's just being cautious but this seems pretty clear cut
 
F1980 said:
Pretty soon, these will be occuring so often that it'll be like cartel violence in Mexico where it's too common of an occurence, it will not be worth it to make threads about all these incidents in Europe.
Click to expand...
- You're right
 
This is Islamophobic. So what if the guy shouted Allahu Akhbar while ramming innocent people with his car ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,237
Messages
58,426,420
Members
176,035
Latest member
goldenglory86

Share this page

Back
Top