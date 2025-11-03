France Quiz!

(1) Paris, Marseille, Lyon

(2) Andorra, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Suriname and Switzerland (Nine Marks)

(3) Mont Blanc - 16,000'

(4) 1789; Louis XVI

(5) She was a charismatic peasant girl who came of age a few years after France's lowest point of the Hundred Years' War. There were legends that a virgin female leader would arise to free France from the English yoke and she claimed that was her. There were forces involved other than the French (main French faction) and English but for brevity we can largely skip them here. She said she was under divine direction to advise the King and Court how to win the war.



She was accepted by the authorities and sent to inspire/advise the French Army, and at first there was a series of somewhat surprising victories where she was involved. Then however came a series of defeats which lowered her stock, and she was captured by the Burgundians, handed over to the English, found guilty of blasphemy/cross-dressing/heresy in a French ecclesiastial court cooperating with the English, taken to the stake and given a choice of recanting and desisting from her sins, or being immediately burnt. She recanted, but four days later retracted her recantation, and two days after that was burnt.



Her leadership role was from the ages of ~ 17-19, and she was burnt in 1431.



After the war was won the Church in France had a retrial, declared the original one a mistrial and expunged her convictions. Later she was beatified.



(6) Corsica, Elba and Saint Helena

(7) The Oriflamme

(8) Eiffel Tower; Arc de Triomphe; Louvre

(9) True

(10) Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea



The pass mark is 18/35. How did you do?