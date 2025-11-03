France Quiz!

0006_0068.jpg.webp


(1) What are France's three biggest cities? (Three Marks)
(2) Which countries does France border?
(3) What is France's highest mountain, and how high is it to the nearest thousand feet? (Three Marks - one for the name, two for getting within two thousand feet of the height and one for within four thousand)
(4) When did the French Revolution begin and who was king? (Four Marks - two marks for the year, one for getting within ten years, one for the king's name and one for his number)
(5) Who was Joan of Arc, how and in what century did she rise to prominence, how old was she then and what happened to her? (Five Marks)

(6) On what three islands was Napoleon born and exiled? (Three Marks)
(7) What was France's sacred late-mediaeval battle flag called?
(8) Can you name the following famous Parisian landmarks: tall structure built to commemorate the centenary of the Revolution; imposing memorial to the triumphal dead of the Revolution and Napoleonic Wars (construction began while Napoleon was successful); most popular museum in the world? (Three Marks)
(9) True or false - France is the biggest country in the EU?
(10) Which three main oceans and/or seas wash France's shores? (Three Marks)

(1) Paris, Marseille, Lyon
(2) Andorra, Belgium, Brazil, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Monaco, Suriname and Switzerland (Nine Marks)
(3) Mont Blanc - 16,000'
(4) 1789; Louis XVI
(5) She was a charismatic peasant girl who came of age a few years after France's lowest point of the Hundred Years' War. There were legends that a virgin female leader would arise to free France from the English yoke and she claimed that was her. There were forces involved other than the French (main French faction) and English but for brevity we can largely skip them here. She said she was under divine direction to advise the King and Court how to win the war.

She was accepted by the authorities and sent to inspire/advise the French Army, and at first there was a series of somewhat surprising victories where she was involved. Then however came a series of defeats which lowered her stock, and she was captured by the Burgundians, handed over to the English, found guilty of blasphemy/cross-dressing/heresy in a French ecclesiastial court cooperating with the English, taken to the stake and given a choice of recanting and desisting from her sins, or being immediately burnt. She recanted, but four days later retracted her recantation, and two days after that was burnt.

Her leadership role was from the ages of ~ 17-19, and she was burnt in 1431.

After the war was won the Church in France had a retrial, declared the original one a mistrial and expunged her convictions. Later she was beatified.

(6) Corsica, Elba and Saint Helena
(7) The Oriflamme
(8) Eiffel Tower; Arc de Triomphe; Louvre
(9) True
(10) Atlantic Ocean, Mediterranean Sea, North Sea

The pass mark is 18/35. How did you do?
 
I got most of them. I did miss the century of Joan of Arc and her age. I thought it was the 14th century and she was 13. I also missed 7, thought it was the Fleur de lis.

Also, for 10, if you are including Brazil and Suriname in #2, as they border French Guiana, shouldn't the Indian Ocean also be included as Reunion is also an overseas department?

nerds-mad.gif
 
