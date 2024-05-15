International France declares state of emergency in New Caledonia after deadly riots

Macron holds crisis meeting amid unrest over plan to increase number of French nationals eligible to vote in Pacific territory

maxresdefault.jpg

Angelique Chrisafis in Paris and agencies
Wed 15 May 2024 21.01 BST

France has said it will impose a state of emergency in New Caledonia for at least 12 days, after a second night of unrest over changes to voting rights in the overseas territory that has resulted in the deaths of at least four people.
More than 130 people have been arrested and more than 300 injured, according to the french high commission.

A government spokeswoman, Prisca Thevenot, announced the decision after a cabinet meeting on Wednesday afternoon in Paris, saying it would aim to calm tensions after the “scenes of chaos.”

Under the emergency measures, authorities will have greater powers to tackle the unrest, including the possibility of house detention for people deemed a threat to public order.

The last time France took such a measure for the Pacific archipelago was in January 1985, during a peak of recurring violent conflicts between French authorities and a pro-independence movement that spanned most of the 1980s.
EZ75v2KWkAAWVqM.jpg

Later on Wednesday, France’s prime minister, Gabriel Attal, told a ministerial meeting that troops had been deployed to secure ports and the international airport, while the government representative in New Caledonia had “banned TikTok”.

Rioting began this week before politicians in Paris – 10,600 miles (17,000 km) away – voted on a bill to allow French residents who have lived in New Caledonia for 10 years the right to vote in provincial elections. Some local leaders fear this change would dilute the share of the vote held by Kanaks, the Indigenous group that makes up about 41% of the population and the major force in the pro-independence movement.

Three of the people who died on Wednesday were young Indigenous Kanaks, said a spokesperson for New Caledonia’s president, Louis Mapou. The fourth fatality was a gendarme.

All political parties in the territory issued a joint statement calling for “calm and reason” as a curfew was extended to Thursday, with schools and the airport remaining closed.
news-in-lego-2%25255B2%25255D.jpg

In the capital, Nouméa, and in the commune of Païta there were reports of several exchanges of fire between civil defence groups and rioters.

French officials said one person had been found shot dead in an industrial zone. The high commissioner, Louis Le Franc, said the shot had not come from police but “from someone who probably was defending himself”.

“Numerous arsons and pillaging of shops, infrastructure and public buildings – including primary and secondary schools – were carried out,” said the high commission.

Security forces regained control of Nouméa’s prison, which holds about 50 inmates, after an uprising and escape attempt by prisoners.
52386909715_e548e8a7cb_z.jpg

Le Franc warned that if calm were not restored there would be “many deaths” in the Nouméa metropolitan area.

“The situation is … very serious,” he said. “We have entered a dangerous spiral, a deadly spiral.” Le Monde reported thatLe Franc had described the situation as “insurrectional”, saying it could take on “a form of civil war”.
39444621150_a3c6df5771_z.jpg

As well as a curfew, gatherings have been banned, along with the carrying of weapons and the sale of alcohol. The La Tontouta international airport remained closed to commercial flights.

The voting amendment is the latest flashpoint in a decades-long tussle over France’s role in the island.

On Tuesday, France’s lower house of parliament voted by 351 votes to 153 in favour of the constitutional change to voting rights.

French president Emmanuel Macron has said he would delay the process of rubber-stamping the amendment into law and invite representatives of the territory’s population to Paris for talks to reach a negotiated settlement. However, he said a new agreement must be reached by June or he would sign it into law.

On Wednesday, a New Caledonia pro-independence leader, Daniel Goa, asked people to “go home”, and condemned the looting. But he added: “The unrest of the last 24 hours reveals the determination of our young people to no longer let France take control of them.”

The main figure of the anti-independence camp, the former minister Sonia Backès, told RMC radio that she felt the situation was one of “civil war” and called for the army to intervene.
111299-New-Caledonia.jpg

Macron has been seeking to reassert his country’s importance in the Pacific region, where China and the US are vying for influence but France has a strategic footprint through territories that include New Caledonia and French Polynesia.

Lying between Australia and Fiji, New Caledonia is one of several French territories spanning the globe from the Caribbean and Indian Ocean to the Pacific that remain part of France in the post-colonial era.

In the Nouméa accord of 1998, France vowed to gradually cede more political power to the Pacific island territory of nearly 300,000 people.
Under the agreement, New Caledonia has held three referendums over its ties with France, all rejecting independence. But independence retains support, particularly among the Kanaks.

The Nouméa accord has also meant that New Caledonia’s voter lists have not been updated since 1998 – meaning that island residents who have arrived from mainland France or elsewhere in the past 25 years do not have the right to take part in provincial polls.

The French government has branded the exclusion of one out of five people from voting as “absurd”, while separatists fear that expanding voter lists would benefit pro-France politicians and reduce the weight of the Kanaks.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/a...w-caledonia-protests-law-constitution-changes
 

Why are there riots in New Caledonia against France’s voting change, and why does it matter?​

Deadly clashes have erupted over move to increase number of French nationals eligible to vote in Pacific territory
fa334bb3380bfdb409970b2fab31a6e7

Deadly violence has erupted in New Caledonia, a French overseas territory in the South Pacific, after lawmakers in Paris approved a constitutional amendment to allow recent arrivals to the territory to vote in provincial elections.

The amendment, which some local leaders fear will dilute the vote of the Indigenous Kanak people, is the latest flashpoint in a decades-long tussle over France’s role in the island.

At least three people have died in the protests, which prompted authorities to shut the international airport and schools and impose a curfew in the capital, Nouméa, where businesses and vehicles were set alight.

Where is New Caledonia?​

Located in the warm waters of the south-west Pacific, 930 miles (1,500km) east of Australia, New Caledonia is home to 270,000 people, 41% of whom are Melanesian Kanaks and 24% of European origin, mostly French.

The archipelago was named by the British explorer Capt James Cook in 1774. It was annexed by France in 1853 and was used as a penal colony until shortly before the turn of the 20th century.

Why does it matter?​

New Caledonia, one of five island territories spanning the Indo-Pacific held by France, is central to Emmanuel Macron’s plan to increase French influence in the Pacific.

The world’s No 3 nickel producer, New Caledonia lies at the heart of a geopolitically complex maritime region, where China and the US are jostling for power and influence in security and trade. Without naming China, the French president has previously said France’s drive to expand its influence in the Pacific was to ensure a “rules-based development”.
noumea-new-caledonia-saint-josef-cathedral.jpg

What is its history with France?​

After France’s colonisation in the 19th century, New Caledonia officially became a French overseas territory in 1946. Starting in the 1970s, after a nickel boom that drew outsiders, tensions rose on the island, with various conflicts between Paris and Kanak independence movements.

A 1998 Nouméa accord helped end the conflict by outlining a path to gradual autonomy and restricting voting to the Kanak and migrants living in New Caledonia before 1998. The accord allowed for three referendums to determine the future of the country. In all three, independence was rejected.
images

Why have tensions exploded recently?​

Under the terms of the Nouméa accord, voting in provincial elections was restricted to people who had resided in New Caledonia before 1998, and their children. The measure was aimed at giving greater representation to the Kanaks, who had become a minority population.

Paris has come to view the arrangement as undemocratic, and lawmakers approved a constitutional amendment to open up the electorate to include people who have lived in New Caledonia for at least 10 years.

Macron has said he would delay rubber-stamping it into law and invite representatives of the territory’s population to Paris for talks to reach a negotiated settlement. However, he said a new agreement must be reached by June or he would sign it into law.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/may/15/why-riots-new-caledonia-france-voting
 

Evacuation flights unable to reach tourists stranded in New Caledonia amid unrest​

6279497869_f7112f0782.jpg

Hundreds of Australian and New Zealand travellers are stuck in the French Pacific territory where protests and violence are preventing access to the airport

Hundreds of Australian and New Zealand tourists stranded in New Caledonia amid deadly unrest are anxiously waiting on French authorities to allow air travel out of the territory, as their governments stand by to bring them home.

French security forces are working to retake control of the highway to the international airport in New Caledonia, shuttered because of violent unrest in the French Pacific territory.
7299216984_08a316d151_z.jpg

France’s top official in the territory, Louis Le Franc, said on Sunday evening that a police operation to regain control of the road to the airport would take several days. Gendarmes had dismantled 76 roadblocks.

But pro-independence forces on Monday vowed to maintain roadblocks that have paralysed parts of the territory.

French security forces are working to retake control of the highway to the international airport in New Caledonia, shuttered because of violent unrest in the French Pacific territory.
7952916536_7af02b8222_z.jpg

French security forces are working to retake control of the highway to the international airport in New Caledonia, shuttered because of violent unrest in the French Pacific territory.

France's top official in the territory, Louis Le Franc, said on Sunday evening that a police operation to regain control of the road to the airport would take several days. Gendarmes had dismantled 76 roadblocks.

But pro-independence forces on Monday vowed to maintain roadblocks that have paralysed parts of the territory.

The airport, with routes to Australia, Singapore, New Zealand and other destinations, closed on Tuesday as protests against voting reforms opposed by pro-independence supporters degenerated into widespread violence, leaving a vast trail of destruction. Six people have been killed and hundreds injured.

A reopening of the Nouméa-La Tontouta airport could allow stranded tourists to escape from the island, where armed clashes, arson and looting has prompted France to impose a state of emergency.
d2673a3c8ecd46a7cd1800476ba52e1093638250.jpeg

Roughly 3,000 tourists are thought to be marooned in New Caledonia, according to AFP, including more than 300 Australians and nearly 250 New Zealanders.

Australia’s prime minister, Anthony Albanese, said the situation in New Caledonia was “deeply concerning”.

After a night when there was fire and looting, Albanese told ABC radio on Monday that Australia had been seeking approval from French authorities for two days to send an evacuation flight to New Caledonia to pick up tourists stranded in hotels.

“We continue to pursue approvals because the Australian defence force is ready to fly when it’s permitted to do so,” he said.
7748660354_61272272cd_z.jpg

The foreign ministers of Australia and New Zealand said they were seeking French permission to fly out their nationals.

“French authorities advise the situation on the ground is preventing flights,” the Australian minister, Penny Wong, posted on X. “We continue to pursue approvals.”

Wong later tweeted on Monday night that the government had upgraded its travel advice, telling Australians “to reconsider their need to travel to all of New Caledonia, in addition to the Noumea metro area”.


She said that she and New Zealand’s foreign minister, Winston Peters, had spoken with their French counterpart, Stéphane Séjourné, “to convey our condolences, express our gratitude for French efforts to restore calm, and reiterate our request for access”.

Peters said New Zealand authorities had completed preparations for defence force aircraft to bring home nationals while commercial services were grounded.

“We are ready to fly, and await approval from French authorities as to when our flights are safe to proceed,” Peters posted on X.

“Ever since the security situation in New Caledonia deteriorated earlier this week, the safety of New Zealanders there has been an urgent priority for us.”
maxresdefault.jpg
 
Tourists have described sheltering in hotels and growing concerns over food supplies, while residents have spoken of their desperate attempts to acquire food and fuel.
30544666952_c26d3c10d9_z.jpg

New Zealander Mike Lightfoot told the Guardian he had arrived in New Caledonia eight days ago for a short holiday with his wife.

One day into their trip, Lightfoot’s wife became ill at the same time rioting started, resulting in a harrowing taxi journey to get medical care.

“We came over the rise into town and there were rioters everywhere … the streets were on fire.”

The taxi driver attempted another route back to the hotel but was met with a bonfire burning in the middle of a roundabout, and hundreds more people.
8239255932_bd81a63f4f_z.jpg

“The smoke was so black you could not see ahead. The taxi driver moved slowly ahead. [Someone] whacked the car with a flagpole,” he said. “It was extremely intimidating and frightening.”

The couple is staying at a hotel alongside another 56 stranded New Zealanders. Lightfoot said they were feeling safe but, like many tourists, were eager to go home.
8200809695_dfea302032_c.jpg

“People are sort of over it now – we’ve got people here that are young mums and young children. There are parents at home that are stressing about what is happening and we’re really, really looking forward to coming home.”

Australian Tonia Scholes spoke to the Project program on Sunday, and said Noumea “was like a war zone”.

“There’s burnt cars, there’s barricades, there’s remnants of fires, there’s people standing on street corners drinking hard liquor and having what almost seems like a party.”.
8180802178_d0336506da_z.jpg

Scholes said local residents in the neighbourhood where she was staying with friends had taken security into their own hands.

“They have all banded together to protect what is theirs and they have 24-hour watches, they walk the streets with big torches. That’s actually our neighbours protecting us, which is just amazing that they’ve embraced us in their neighbourhood, a bunch of Australian girls here for a week and they’re just like, ‘Don’t worry, we’ve got your back.’”
8482154044_7080a67031_z.jpg

But Scholes said getting solid information from the Australian government about evacuation options had been difficult.

“We’re just hoping and waiting for a phone call to say we’ve got some way of getting you out.”

Brisbane woman Sophie Jones Bradshaw flew to New Caledonia – to where she had travelled for more than 20 years – for work on 11 May, just before the outbreak of rioting. She was now separated from her family, with no idea when they would be reunited.
8493184720_ef243aa397_z.jpg

“It’s getting really hard to see my son every day on the camera,” Jones Bradshaw told Australian Associated Press.

“I’m crying because he wants me to go home – I’m telling him ,‘Oh just one more sleep, one more sleep’, but I don’t know.”

Jones Bradshaw said the Caledonian capital was “desolation, it’s chaos – it’s frightening”. “It feels like a no man’s land.”

She said half of Noumea has been burnt, with homes and businesses razed across the city.

“You have to go further and further out to find a shop that hasn’t been burned or is not closed.
9254388201_1e2b50c924.jpg


“In the middle of all that, you can still hear explosions every now and then. I feel exhausted and scared, like any Caledonian.”

https://www.theguardian.com/world/a...z-tourists-noumea-stranded-state-of-emergency
 
