Angelique Chrisafis

in Paris and agencies

Wed 15 May 2024 21.01 BST

Security forces regained control of Nouméa’s prison, which holds about 50 inmates, after an uprising and escape attempt by prisoners.

However, he said a new agreement must be reached by June or he would sign it into law.

The main figure of the anti-independence camp, the former minister Sonia Backès, told RMC radio that she felt the situation was one of “civil war” and called for the army to intervene.

The French government has branded the exclusion of one out of five people from voting as “absurd”, while separatists fear that expanding voter lists would benefit pro-France politicians and reduce the weight of the Kanaks.