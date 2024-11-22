  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Law Fr. Florida AG Pam Bondi Nominated As Attorney General

Far better than Matt Gaetz,
but most famous for Dropping the Infamous "Trump University" Lawsuit When Donated 25k by Trump.

 
Gaetz was one of Trump's picks I didn't like so this is good news.
 
Is Pam Bondi the woman that had an investigation into the Trump foundation or university but dropped the case after receiving $25k from Trump's charity?
 
Is Pam Bondi the woman that had an investigation into the Trump foundation or university but dropped the case after receiving $25k from Trump's charity?
Nah the Scientology Pam Bondi.
 
Lame. Why couldn't Trump bring in Jayoma?
 
Is Pam Bondi the woman that had an investigation into the Trump foundation or university but dropped the case after receiving $25k from Trump's charity?
I just read that. That's hilarious. She has scientology ties as well. Lol.
 
This pick is much more Trump's speed. Nakedly subservient, no ethics to speak of, history of corruption at Trump's benefit, blonde w/tits, but without the ultra negative personal charisma of Gaetz.
 
iu
 
Gaetz was one of Trump's picks I didn't like so this is good news.
since she was ready to go…….

Trump finding traitors, playing 4D chess <lol>
 
That Trump misogyny sure is on full display.
 
