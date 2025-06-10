In this interview Fox News spliced and cut Trump answering if he would make the Epstein files declassified.

They edit it so that he immediately, simply, and unequivocally says "YES"



HOWEVER, THATS NOT WHAT HE SAID OR IN ITS FULL CONTEXT.

He actually says in full context that he will not make everything declassified in order to protect people from accusations. LMAO

Even better that the Epstein files & worlds are full of phony stuff.....WTF

Not to protect the victims mind you. To protect the powerful from accusations.



"....yes....I guess I would... LESS so though....because you dont want to affect people's lives with the phony stuff....there is a lot oh phony stuff with that whole world...."



Watch the Fake News Fox edit and comparison for yourself







At this point which one of you MAGA Sound of Freedom Fake News schills will call out the biggest walk back & con in some time.



You can no longer put it on Bimbo Bondi

You can no longer put it on Coked up Kash



If this isn't a clear cut tell he is implicated to you, I honestly believe you would deliver him your first born when ordered.





Best part is....Isn't this the same exact thing Trump is suing left wing media for?!?!?!



This trendy term gets overused a lot, but this truly is CRAZY WORK....wow. Madness