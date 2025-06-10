Crime Fox News Busted Editing Trump Lying About Epstein Declassification

In this interview Fox News spliced and cut Trump answering if he would make the Epstein files declassified.
They edit it so that he immediately, simply, and unequivocally says "YES"

HOWEVER, THATS NOT WHAT HE SAID OR IN ITS FULL CONTEXT.
He actually says in full context that he will not make everything declassified in order to protect people from accusations. LMAO
Even better that the Epstein files & worlds are full of phony stuff.....WTF
Not to protect the victims mind you. To protect the powerful from accusations.

"....yes....I guess I would... LESS so though....because you dont want to affect people's lives with the phony stuff....there is a lot oh phony stuff with that whole world...."

Watch the Fake News Fox edit and comparison for yourself



At this point which one of you MAGA Sound of Freedom Fake News schills will call out the biggest walk back & con in some time.

You can no longer put it on Bimbo Bondi
You can no longer put it on Coked up Kash

If this isn't a clear cut tell he is implicated to you, I honestly believe you would deliver him your first born when ordered.


Best part is....Isn't this the same exact thing Trump is suing left wing media for?!?!?!

This trendy term gets overused a lot, but this truly is CRAZY WORK....wow. Madness
 
StewDogg11 said:
Plot twist, TS’s avatar is in the Epstein files.
Its not a twist, its an obsession at this point. You are in every thread thirsting about my AV. Last sus dude got dubz & was run out of their own thread. Derail, deny, & deflect elsewhere dork.
jefferz said:
Didn't Trump suffer emotional distress because CBS edited Kamala's interview?
Exactly.
 
WklySportsMemes said:
Its not a twist, its an obsession at this point. You are in every thread thirsting about my AV. Last sus dude got dubz & was run out of their own thread. Derail, deny, & deflect elsewhere dork.

Exactly.
Your homophobic insults are that of a repressed closeted homosexual who hates himself.

Imagine being an uneducated person in your late 40s bragging about getting people yellow cards on a MMA website.
 
StewDogg11 said:
Your homophobicinsults are that of a repressed closeted homosexual who hates himself.
The thread is about Trump lying about the Epstein files. Not about your weird obsession with following men around from thread to thread commenting on their looks.
I get that most of you are mental midgets, but you honestly dont have to shit post every time you are too slow to stay on an adult topic.
 
Plot twist- in a shocker, it turns out that Trump wasn't boinking underage girls with Epstein- he was actually boinking Epstein himself.
 
The most partisan non-partisan issue ever.
Your boys Trump and Clinton are rapists. They insulate themselves with weirdos and yes-men. It’s right out there in the open and it’s too much of a gotcha game for either of them to be held accountable. Has anyone ever thought that is on purpose? Do you really think, at the very top, Dems and Repubs are much different?
 
