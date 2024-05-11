(Fox Business) UFC is booming

fighters_respect
Last year, the UFC wouldn't pay Francis Ngannou to fight Jon Jones. Or share advertising revenue with fighter's. Leading to fans missing out on a dream fight which was Pride level. Affecting HW rankings, legacies, and the landscape of MMA.
But - everything isn't all bad.:
"UFC also brought in a group of 23 celebrity investors in 2016, including actors, athletes and others. They reportedly earned a dividend worth hundreds of millions last year, including more than $3 million for White."
Source: https://www.foxbusiness.com/sports/how-much-does-dana-white-earn
