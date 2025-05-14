Fourth time Charles will be competing with a vacant title on the line.

Rorschachxx

Rorschachxx

is sitting first row on the Belal express.
@Black
Joined
Jul 25, 2018
Messages
6,453
Reaction score
14,790
Surely this must be a record?

Now of course being technical, in the fight against Gaethje the title wasn't on the line for him but still a fight for a vacant world title.

First time was gainst Chandler at UFC 262, now the third time against Ilia at UFC 317.

Jon Jones is the only other guy I can think of who had this happen twice. When he won it against Gustaffson the second time and against Cyril.

Anyone else this happened to at least twice?

EDIT: Just realized its going to be the fourth time actually lol. Since he wasn't allowed to reclaim the belt against Gaethje, him vs Islam was also for the vacant title.
 
Last edited:
tornado362 said:
Still counts as the first fight with Islam was for a vacant title due to Charles being stripped the fight before
Click to expand...
Literally just wrote the edit lol. Completely forgot. That makes 4 different fights were a title was vacant, in which Charles competed.

Crazy.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,656
Messages
57,297,256
Members
175,629
Latest member
#1FAF_Fan

Share this page

Back
Top