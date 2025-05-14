Fourth time Charles will be competing with a vacant title on the line.

Rorschachxx
is sitting first row on the Belal express.
Surely this must be a record?
Now of course being technical, in the fight against Gaethje the title wasn't on the line for him but still a fight for a vacant world title.
First time was gainst Chandler at UFC 262, now the third time against Ilia at UFC 317.
Jon Jones is the only other guy I can think of who had this happen twice. When he won it against Gustaffson the second time and against Cyril.
Anyone else this happened to at least twice?
EDIT: Just realized its going to be the fourth time actually lol. Since he wasn't allowed to reclaim the belt against Gaethje, him vs Islam was also for the vacant title.
