Edward Helmore
Shooting occurred at the Forest Park CTA Blue Line station early on Monday, according to police
Four people were shot and killed on a Chicago metro train early Monday, according to news reports.
Police said they had received a 911 call at about 5.27am that three people were shot on a train at the Forest Park CTA Blue Line station.
Forest Park police officers arrived to find four victims. Three were pronounced dead at the scene. A fourth was transported to hospital, where they also later died.
Police said the suspect fled the scene but was apprehended on a CTA Pink Line train after police got a description from surveillance video. Police said a gun was recovered.
Officials said the incident appears to be isolated and there is no further threat to the public.
“Although this was an isolated incident, this heinous and egregious act of violence should never have occurred, none the less on a public transit train,” the CTA said in a statement.
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/article/2024/sep/02/chicago-train-shooting
