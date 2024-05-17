Religious people are dumb but people should stop caring about what these cans thought. Its annoying how people think corpses get to determine what is and isn't a human right. You're mocking people for following the 10 commandments but the bill of rights is another set of 10 commandments(Moses and thus the 10 commandments aren't real but thats a different issue).



Its created a world where able to believe in an imaginary friend in peace is a right but housing and healthcare aren't. And thats a really fucking weird world



The dead are meant to serve the living not the other way around. People lose sight of that.