Louisiana becomes 1st state to require the Ten Commandments be posted in classrooms

Louisiana will become the first state to require that public universities and K-12 schools display the Ten Commandments in every classroom after the Senate voted overwhelmingly to push forward new legislation Thursday.

Following a short debate, lawmakers voted 30-8 to approve House Bill 71. All "no" votes were Democrats, though a few Democrats voted in favor of the proposal.

“The purpose is not solely religious,” Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe, told the Senate. Rather, it is the Ten Commandments' "historical significance, which is simply one of many documents that display the history of our country and foundation of our legal system.”

Authored by Rep. Dodie Horton, R-Haughton, HB 71 has been the center of controversy in recent months amid concerns the proposal violates the First Amendment, which prohibits the government from establishing a religion.

Sen. Royce Duplessis, D-New Orleans, who identified himself as a practicing Catholic, was the only lawmaker to speak in opposition of the legislation Thursday.

“I didn’t have to learn the Ten Commandments in school. We went to Sunday school,” he said. “You want your kids to learn about the Ten Commandments, take them to church."

He added that the bill could potentially open the state up to lawsuits.


“We’re going to spend valuable state resources defending the law when we really need to be teaching our kids how to read and write,” Duplessis said. “I don’t think this is appropriate for us to mandate.”

Horton has previously defended her bill, saying during a House debate last month that the Ten Commandments are the “basis of all laws in Louisiana” and arguing that the legislation honors the country’s religious origins.

“I’m not concerned with an atheist. I’m not concerned with a Muslim,” she said when asked about teachers who might not subscribe to the Ten Commandments. “I’m concerned with our children looking and seeing what God’s law is.”

The bill must next be signed by the governor before it becomes law.

Its passage highlights the increasingly blurry divide between church and state that’s become more common in several Republican-led states.

At least one other state, Utah, is also considering legislation that would require schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms. Texas proposed a similar bill in 2023, but it failed to receive a vote by the House before a crucial deadline.

Last year, Horton successfully shepherded a bill requiring classrooms to display the U.S. motto, “In God We Trust.” While at least 17 states now require or allow the phrase to be used in school buildings, Louisiana was the first to require it in every room.
Commandment 1: Yahweh or the highway, bitches.

Commandment 2: see rule 1

Commandment 3: don’t say god damnit, Jesus Christ dude, or “Yahweh or the highway, bitches.”

Commandment 4: Sundays are magical god days.

Yup. Super relevant to our legal and the education process. Can’t wait til the cash strapped school districts gets sued and have to spend thousands to get laughed out of court because of political theater.

Thomas Jefferson, in his letter to the Danbury Baptists reiterates that:
religion is a matter which lies solely between Man & his God, that he owes account to none other for his faith or his worship, that the legitimate powers of government reach actions only, & not opinions, I contemplate with sovereign reverence that act of the whole American people which declared that their legislature should "make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof," thus building a wall of separation between Church & State..
Curious what issues you all have with the 10 commandments. You're pro thievery? Pro adultery? Murder shouldn't be discouraged? Kids respecting their parents is a line in the sand?
 
Religious people are dumb but people should stop caring about what these cans thought. Its annoying how people think corpses get to determine what is and isn't a human right. You're mocking people for following the 10 commandments but the bill of rights is another set of 10 commandments(Moses and thus the 10 commandments aren't real but thats a different issue).

Its created a world where able to believe in an imaginary friend in peace is a right but housing and healthcare aren't. And thats a really fucking weird world

The dead are meant to serve the living not the other way around. People lose sight of that.
 
Seano said:
Curious what issues you all have with the 10 commandments. You're pro thievery? Pro adultery? Murder shouldn't be discouraged? Kids respecting their parents is a line in the sand?
Oh boy, way to miss the point.

How about “I am the Lord thy God and thou shall have no other gods before me”?

What if a student does worship a different god other than YHWH, or no god at all?

The point though isn’t to debate the substance of the commandments. There’s a place to teach about not stealing and murdering, it’s a law or government class. Keep the endorsement or favoritism of one religion over another out of schools.
 
there shouldn't be a law on the books that makes any act illegal that is also considered a sin in the bible.
 
BFoe said:
Oh boy, way to miss the point.

How about “I am the Lord thy God and thou shall have no other gods before me”?

What if a student does worship a different god other than YHWH, or no god at all?

The point though isn’t to debate the substance of the commandments. There’s a place to teach about not stealing and murdering, it’s a law or government class. Keep the endorsement or favoritism of one religion over another out of schools.
I think we have bigger issues than pretending to be upset about this bullshit.
 
Not religious and still like the 10 commandments. Seems a decent guideline to not being an asshole. Still, they are coupled with Christianity, and should not be displayed in schools because of that fact. I’m sure anyone cool with it would be cool with some Quran quotes hanging there beside them, right?
 
Seano said:
Curious what issues you all have with the 10 commandments. You're pro thievery? Pro adultery? Murder shouldn't be discouraged? Kids respecting their parents is a line in the sand?
I have an issue with The first 4.

If you want to put signs up in the classroom to remind kids to respect their parents, not to murder or sleep with someone’s spouse, don’t lie or steal then go nuts.

Although I’ve heard that mentionjng adultery in the classroom is grooming because why are we talking to children about sex, right?

On the fence about coveting- if someone has a sick skateboard and I don’t and I think, “man that skateboard is sick I wish I had one just like it!” Feels weird that god almighty would be upset with me.
 
Oh my God, kids living in a crime den might be subjected to a sign that says don't murder.


ObsoleteSoul said:
Not religious and still like the 10 commandments. Seems a decent guideline to not being an asshole. Still, they are coupled with Christianity, and should not be displayed in schools because of that fact. I’m sure anyone cool with it would be cool with some Quran quotes hanging there beside them, right?
In which Muslim majority country would you NOT find that?
 
Seano said:
I think we have bigger issues than pretending to be upset about this bullshit.
Oh I think people are legitimately upset.

If you think they’re just pretending, let’s scrap those 10 Commandments displays, replace them with the 75 Good Manners from the Quran, and watch Christiana’ heads fucking explode.
 
nostradumbass said:
In which Muslim majority country would you NOT find that?
We aren’t a Christian majority country. If you take away Mormons, JW’s, and 7th day adventists (which all have extra canonical books that fly directly in the face of the Bible) you’re well below half.
 
BFoe said:
Oh I think people are legitimately upset.

If you think they’re just pretending, let’s scrap those 10 Commandments displays, replace them with the 75 Good Manners from the Quran, and watch Christiana’ heads fucking explode.
I would have agreed a few years ago. Not so now. Why do I suspect the same people upset about this are the same people who'd be upset at me for not wanting gay anal dildo porn in the kids library?
 
nostradumbass said:
In which Muslim majority country would you NOT find that?
Probably none, but I don’t think they have separation of church and state either.

This isn’t the hill for me to die on though. Just think we should at least try to separate the two. I don’t want any religious teachings in public schools. Just my 2 cents.
 
