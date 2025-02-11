  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Foundation or Wheel of Time?

Which is the Shittier Book series to TV series show. I never made it through season 2 of WOT. WOT. was one of my favorite v er book series. Just got Apple and started Foundation right away as I liked those books too. Seems like a slow slog downhill I'm on ep 5. Does Foundation get better or just keep getting worse like WOT ? Thinking of just bailing and moving on to Severance or See.

I tried to start Wheel of Time books and show, and The Foundation show, didn't get past first couple episodes/chapters of any of it. I am in a different headspace now though so maybe time to try the books again.

Severance is awesome.
 
The wheel of time is a great book series, but hits a wall at book 10. You can literally skip book 10 and go from book 9 to 11 and not miss a thing.

But it ends amazingly. Brandon Sanderson took the torch and ran with it.

The TV show was rotten ass. I tried to give it a chance, but I hated everything about it with the exception of the Logain episode. That episode gave me hope, so I forced myself to finish the season. I never did start season 2.
 
I agree on all that. I made it to a few eps in WOT but couldn't finish. Why wpuld people make series on books and not follow it??? GOT was great WHEN they followed books when they didn't it sucked . Why must every Book arrive to TV series totally change ahit when literally all they need to do is follow the script already there.

About to give up on Foundation sadly. I was looking forward to it . But wtf..
 
I've never read any of the book. Tried to watch WOT but it was just boring. Foundation has only gotten better but it starts off slow.
 
I only watched first season of Wheel of Time on Freevee since I don't have Prime and liked it, but first few attempts to watch S1E1 were difficult because it was boring. They need to hook viewers ASAP in Ep 1.

Had difficulty wanting to watch Foundation Season 2 because it's boring.

If you have Apple TV+, find the thread listing better stuff to watch like Slow Horses.
 
Call me when someone is crazy enough to attempt Book of the New Sun.
 
I never read the foundation books but I am enjoying the show, it did however start pretty slow. I have tried several times to read Wheel of TIme but just can't get into it. The farthest I made it was the fourth or fifth book. I know people love it but I just don't find it interesting, the main characters all annoy me to no end and that carried on into the show. The show is horrid.
 
They were described as hawt in the series.

I didn't mind GOT TV show till season 8. It was always destined to not follow the books religiously and then have to make stuff up as they went. GRRM is a fat old guy who became rich overnight and who stopped writing seriously a decade ago because he fell in love with his wealth and fame. He spends more time worldbuilding and doing Q and A with his "adoring fans"

The books literally ended with Jon snow being stabbed and killed and they had to wing it from there. He declared he will probably never finish nor will him or his wife (the publisher) let anyone else finish the series.

He is 76 years old and went from super fat to morbidly obese after he got rich.

He regularly posts stuff like "I wrote 2 pages this month, and thats more than the whole last year. Im proud of myself. Book 6 is a quarter of the way done" on his blog
 
Yeah. Every Ajah has their own "personality" but most-if not all Aes Sedai, with enough time of using Saidar develops unearthly beauty. I thought senior sisters would look like Galadriel since they don't age and only the color of their hair changes.
 
Asimov GOAT. I haven't seen Foundation the show but I've read the books, I watched both seasons of WOT but I haven't read the books. Maybe that helps, I thought the show was OK.
 
