Foundation or Wheel of Time?

I agree on all that. I made it to a few eps in WOT but couldn't finish. Why wpuld people make series on books and not follow it??? GOT was great WHEN they followed books when they didn't it sucked . Why must every Book arrive to TV series totally change ahit when literally all they need to do is follow the script already there.



About to give up on Foundation sadly. I was looking forward to it . But wtf..

I didn't mind GOT TV show till season 8. It was always destined to not follow the books religiously and then have to make stuff up as they went. GRRM is a fat old guy who became rich overnight and who stopped writing seriously a decade ago because he fell in love with his wealth and fame. He spends more time worldbuilding and doing Q and A with his "adoring fans"The books literally ended with Jon snow being stabbed and killed and they had to wing it from there. He declared he will probably never finish nor will him or his wife (the publisher) let anyone else finish the series.He is 76 years old and went from super fat to morbidly obese after he got rich.He regularly posts stuff like "I wrote 2 pages this month, and thats more than the whole last year. Im proud of myself. Book 6 is a quarter of the way done" on his blog