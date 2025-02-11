Foundation or Wheel of Time?

Streeter
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Mar 28, 2016
- Messages
- 21,448
- Reaction score
- 13,626
Which is the Shittier Book series to TV series show. I never made it through season 2 of WOT. WOT. was one of my favorite v er book series. Just got Apple and started Foundation right away as I liked those books too. Seems like a slow slog downhill I'm on ep 5. Does Foundation get better or just keep getting worse like WOT ? Thinking of just bailing and moving on to Severance or See.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundation_(TV_series)
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Foundation_(TV_series)