Fouls in combat sports

PEDRO IVO RUSSO MIRANDA

Hey guys, I've been thinking about that subject these days, and I would to know how do you guys feel about fouls, specially in MMA.
Do you think "Warning" is enough as a minimum penalty ?

For me, instant point deduction to any foul could be too harsh, since sometimes things like eye pokes, headbutts and groin shots happens without intention, and a poin deduction is too relevant to be applied left and rigth for every foul committed.

I'd like to know what you would change about that subject if you could.

I don't know, what's about granting a free shot to who suffer the foul?
Like, judge steps in, the guy who received the could take his time to recovery and could return a free body shot in his opponent(with the clock stopped), the judge steps in again, position and starts the figth again.
Just straight body shots. No kicks, no hooks, just 1 straight at body, you couldn't defend, evade or return shot.

I'm not saying to abolish point deductions, some guys could deliberately trade an eye poke or groin shot for a straight in the body. So if it was clearly intentional, you still could lose a point or even be dq'ed.
But even for non-intentional fouls you will suffer something, not just take a warning.

I think the granted punch in the guts would incentive guys who take fouls to get back in the figth instead to choose a NC.

What you think about ? Do you have another ideas for this subject ?

eye pokes - instant dq. no warning. don’t do it.

strike to back of head: warning to be careful. point deduction on second offense.

fence grab: warning to stop grabbing fence. point deduction on second offense.

knee downed opponent - warning to the downed opponent to stop pussying around on floor. dq for timidity on second offense.
 
I used to not be too bothered by it but now I think they really need to give one warning and then deduct points. With eye pokes maybe even a warning for outstretched fingers and then deduct if they poke even once. Most other fouls happen in a flash but outstreching the hands is just asking for it and you can see it coming. There's not point in multiple warnings if no consequences ever occur.
 
They should lose a point automatically if 3 fouls occur (even if they are different fouls)

Additional foul is another point lost

Another foul is DQ auto
 
Warnings are fine for small offenses like cage grabbing, but any illegal strike should be an automatic point imo. Especially eye pokes. Could be convinced to make small offenses have warnings, but not illegal strikes.
 
Warnings are fine for small offenses like cage grabbing, but any illegal strike should be an automatic point imo. Especially eye pokes. Could be convinced to make small offenses to have warnings, but not illegal strikes.
Agree, minor fouls like fance grab should at max lose/return position.
 
First offense of any kind - Mandatory warning

All subsequent offenses - Mandatory point deduction.
 
I used to not be too bothered by it but now I think they really need to give one warning and then deduct points. With eye pokes maybe even a warning for outstretched fingers and then deduct if they poke even once. Most other fouls happen in a flash but outstreching the hands is just asking for it and you can see it coming. There's not point in multiple warnings if no consequences ever occur.
What drove me crazy about the fight on the weekend was Jason Herzog telling the fighter (Zellhuber???) about the Jon Jones style hand pointed at the face over and over. The act of threatening an "Incidental" eye poke changes the fight for the opponent who has to try to close the distance because they are giving up a reach advantage. The "Don't make me affect the fight" act is BS. Not calling the foul is AFFECTING the fight. Enforce the rules FFS.
 
Technically there shouldn't be warnings because both fighters are briefed on the rules in the locker room. But accidents do happen. Refs are far too lenient these days, and some like Herb are downright crooked.
 
There should be more point deductions espeically after a warning. Way too many warnings for outstretched fingers. WAy too many warnings for fence grabs.
 
How about the warning is "we've been over the rules in the back" . This crap with Herzog telling someone 19 times to watch their fingers and then still giving a warning from an eye poke shoulda been pt deduction. Kongo should start every fight -1 point for the cup kick he's going to do.
 
