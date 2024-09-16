Fouls in combat sports

Hey guys, I've been thinking about that subject these days, and I would to know how do you guys feel about fouls, specially in MMA.

Do you think "Warning" is enough as a minimum penalty ?



For me, instant point deduction to any foul could be too harsh, since sometimes things like eye pokes, headbutts and groin shots happens without intention, and a poin deduction is too relevant to be applied left and rigth for every foul committed.



I'd like to know what you would change about that subject if you could.



I don't know, what's about granting a free shot to who suffer the foul?

Like, judge steps in, the guy who received the could take his time to recovery and could return a free body shot in his opponent(with the clock stopped), the judge steps in again, position and starts the figth again.

Just straight body shots. No kicks, no hooks, just 1 straight at body, you couldn't defend, evade or return shot.



I'm not saying to abolish point deductions, some guys could deliberately trade an eye poke or groin shot for a straight in the body. So if it was clearly intentional, you still could lose a point or even be dq'ed.

But even for non-intentional fouls you will suffer something, not just take a warning.



I think the granted punch in the guts would incentive guys who take fouls to get back in the figth instead to choose a NC.



What you think about ? Do you have another ideas for this subject ?



Tell me what you think