forums are broken again ?

update in progress , hacker attacks , something else ?
whats up with the avatars?
 

Cloud is having issues.
ImLD70A.gif
 
Tbh, I'm more shocked when everything works fine theses days here...
 
Cloud Flare, global issue.

I think we're not far off an entirely closed internet. Most of the disruption is state actors. We are going to have to get protectionist about our data and live in silos. William Gibson et al were right. Silod internets, VR, mega Corps etc. Think we're getting hover cars in 2026.
 
Thank God for Meshtastic....... Still get to send messages no matter what.......
 
I stole them but as you can see i gave it all back free of charge.
 
