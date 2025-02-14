  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Forrest Griffen finally confronts Rampage Jackson on podcast & settle the fight debate once and for all

WokeWarrior

WokeWarrior

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 8, 2023
Messages
1,214
Reaction score
1,759

Very very interesting beginning

Being that Forrest was a former cop and is Dana's top representative i was actually taken back in the beginning. And very impressed. its very refreshing to see...
I also think forrest deep down either knows something about that fight with rampage / knows the inner workings of the UFC and how dana white operates.... and thus may feel guilt.. Or could it be PR & damage control?...

ANYWAY regardless of how awkward it may make the community feel, i just want to say much respect and props to Forrest griffen for actually acknowledging the REAL AMERICA and never not denying his privilege ... Which leads me to think something must be weighing on his mind heavy...

He earned his spot no doubt and is the reason the UFC took off, but the fact he says the quiet parts out loud is very very interesting. but I really really respect that ..... Much respect to forrest griffen...
 
Last edited:
Rampage needs to dump that turd. His one on ones with fighters are some of the best MMA stuff out there. And change it to Jackson ffs. How that little goof gets to bank off Rampage is beyond me.
 
I haven't watched that fight in Forever, but Rampage just needs to accept that he didn't get the decision. It was a close fight, but I thought Griffin neutralized Rampage relatively well.

Griffin's wins over Shogun and Rampage are still some of the most over achieving wins ever. Its hard even typing that out lol
 
Damn the Jaxxon podcast is so fucking relevant lately it’s wild
 
  • Like
Reactions: HHJ
Mi favorite #PowerSlap catcher pon di podcast 🤯🫴😴

Ting lit fam thx fi Sharon broski 🔥 🙏 glad wi did squash di beef weh back fam 🐮🔨

U a real one Woke 🫵👑
 
oski said:
Rampage needs to dump that turd. His one on ones with fighters are some of the best MMA stuff out there. And change it to Jackson ffs. How that little goof gets to bank off Rampage is beyond me.
Click to expand...
Not sure, but isn't the little goof bankrolling the whole podcast?
 
Tapatio said:
Not sure, but isn't the little goof bankrolling the whole podcast?
Click to expand...
Hes also organizing everything. No way Page can do all this on his own.
 
It's just a close fight. Not some massive robbery. People always seem to forget Page spent an entire round mounted because his leg was messed up from the leg kicks. So it's not like Forrest did no damage either.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,258,375
Messages
56,894,508
Members
175,448
Latest member
Bars

Share this page

Back
Top