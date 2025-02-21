Forrest accidentally pioneered calf kicks in UFC

KillerIsBack V2
Over and over
Shogun had a bum knee and was really out of shape, he gassed bad pretty early.For a brief period in time Forrest had put it all together with his consecutive wins over Shogun and Rampage. Still incredible to think about when I think back to what Shogun had accomplished over in PRIDE and Forrest was 2-2 going into that fight.
I know some people don't care for the co host, but it's been awesome being able to see all these legends sit down and bullshit.He was chewing Rampage up with those kicks. Fun so see them sitting on a table and shooting the shit.
Rampage getting mad like ”man that’s not a mistake if you keep kicking me there over and over”