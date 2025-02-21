  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Forrest accidentally pioneered calf kicks in UFC

He was chewing Rampage up with those kicks. Fun so see them sitting on a table and shooting the shit.

Rampage getting mad like ”man that’s not a mistake if you keep kicking me there over and over”

Rich Franklin invented some cool stuff also :)


Later used to great success by Bones <JonesDXSuckIt>
 
For a brief period in time Forrest had put it all together with his consecutive wins over Shogun and Rampage. Still incredible to think about when I think back to what Shogun had accomplished over in PRIDE and Forrest was 2-2 going into that fight.
 
VinceArch said:
For a brief period in time Forrest had put it all together with his consecutive wins over Shogun and Rampage. Still incredible to think about when I think back to what Shogun had accomplished over in PRIDE and Forrest was 2-2 going into that fight.
Shogun had a bum knee and was really out of shape, he gassed bad pretty early.

Shogun barely got passed middle aged Coleman either.

He didn't really get healthy and in shape until th first decision loss to Machida. Then he smashed him in the rematch but blew his knee out again and after that he just became a plodding brawler and his kicks were basically gone along with his speed and explosiveness.
 
Spath said:
He was chewing Rampage up with those kicks. Fun so see them sitting on a table and shooting the shit.

Rampage getting mad like ”man that’s not a mistake if you keep kicking me there over and over”

I know some people don't care for the co host, but it's been awesome being able to see all these legends sit down and bullshit.
 
