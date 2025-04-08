Elections Formula used to gauge tariffs is mathmatically incorrect

Economist and mathmaticians and coming together to say the equation used by the Trump regime makes zero sense. World's smartest man doesn't know math good.

 
Reminiscent of Einstein's cosmological constant imho.

I'm not watching CNN right now... too busy.

Are they accounting for the non-tariff barriers? The regulations?

I've traveled Europe. The lack of American trucks, cars, etc. is kind of disturbing. They have all sorts of other shitty Euro-Cars, but shitty American cars need not apply.
 
That’s generally not because of tariffs though, everyone else just thinks our cars suck. I was just posting about this in another thread, but Japan doesn’t have tariffs on any foreign cars and ours still don’t sell.
 
To be honest, regulations and emissions are totally different, it's why lots of Japanese manufacturers turned to turbos along time ago, there's also a size requirement for Japanese regulations, regarding capacity and actual size of vehicle.... Please compare apples with apples and yes plenty of US brands have poor reliability.... It's a totally different market..... Converted US brands in Oz did very well because it can be a very similar environment.....
 
wasn't it a running joke on Top Gear that American cars are garbage
 
Truth be told,

I don’t think you’ve watched anything bro.
 
