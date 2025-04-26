This guy's career went to absolute shit after he missed weight and got cut, lost to pretty much every guy with a pulse he fought after being released.



He had a bit of hype behind him due to his undefeated record and some highlight reel finished, so much so that Bellator even gave him a spot despite not having a Flyweight division at the time.



A guy from his camp I spoke to years ago at the time of the cancellation was very pissed about Tim declining to fight at Catchweight, he felt that Menga had the skills to shine in the UFC and was robbed of the opportunity to do so. In hindsight he would've been a bust, but he might also have stopped taking MMA as seriously after getting released so unceremoniously. Shitty story with a sad end.