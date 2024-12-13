So he's taken Bob Sapps place lol
Do cruiserweights usually fight superheavyweights?
Dude seems to have decent offense but just falls apart for in the middle of the fight for no reason. Definitely should try something else. Maybe pro wrestling in Japan.Funny how an A level athlete can be this mediocre at fighting.
While Jon Jones sucks at every sport. But can fight.
Fighting isn’t playing.
Both Big Foot and Bob Sapp have good wins on their record and we're considered dangerous at one time. Silva best fedor and fought for the UFC title, Sapp stopped Hoost twice kickboxing.Or Big Foot Silva