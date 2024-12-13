Media Former UFC heavyweight Greg Hardy knocked out again in Moscow boxing match

lol, why does he keep boxing? he got ktfo by Tai Tuivasa for fucks sake and he thinks he'll do better vs a world ranked cruiserweight? lol
 
I still haven't really seen him truly sparked out, like stiff and all. He always kinda slumps over like he still has a little bit of consciousness left.
 
Greg Hardy thinking he's a fighter and just getting KOd all the time will never not be funny to me haha.
 
it's funny how much bigger his body keeps getting because it makes his head look even more comically smaller. the cruiserweight has a bigger head than he does.
 
outside of a series of other character flaws, greg hardy just isn't very bright. dude does not learn lessons very well. you're not a great fighter, you're definitely not a great boxer. stop getting KOed and go find something else to do.
 
I dont think anyone finds these kos sad so its bit different from bigfeet
 
Ube said:
Funny how an A level athlete can be this mediocre at fighting.

While Jon Jones sucks at every sport. But can fight.

Fighting isn’t playing.
Dude seems to have decent offense but just falls apart for in the middle of the fight for no reason. Definitely should try something else. Maybe pro wrestling in Japan.
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
Or Big Foot Silva
Both Big Foot and Bob Sapp have good wins on their record and we're considered dangerous at one time. Silva best fedor and fought for the UFC title, Sapp stopped Hoost twice kickboxing.

Hardy is a never-was type of can, a person with zero combat specific athletic ability outside of being a big dude.
 
