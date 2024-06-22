  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

News Former UFC Fighter Paige VanZant Signs With PowerSlap

Can't wait to see di overwhelming support she finna rcv here 🙏☝️
 
americans are a little bit mental .. this braud is married.
Imagine you are sitting in the audience watching someone get ready to smack your wife in the head as hard as humanly possible.
 
Last edited:
Why TF would she do this? She must EASILY be making 5 figures to 6 figures a month on OF/Similar shit
 
I think it's more about the competitive aspect than the money. Or maybe she's just doing the influencer combat circus rounds like everyone else, who knows
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,980
Messages
55,730,838
Members
174,912
Latest member
welcome2dajungle

Share this page

Back
Top