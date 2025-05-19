He fought in Eagle FC, Khabib's companyDidnt this happen a year ago? Or did he fight for an obviously forgettable company?
He even returned to the UFC in 2023, and got slept by FakhretdinovDidnt this happen a year ago? Or did he fight for an obviously forgettable company?
He's like Sokoudjou, younger than you expect but the mileage is there nonetheless and makes him a very washed fighter.Kind of insane that he's still only 32.
If he's smart he'll be granted early parole for good behavior.He'll be asking for his release in 6 months