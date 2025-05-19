News Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee signs with PFL

Didnt this happen a year ago? Or did he fight for an obviously forgettable company?
 
They gotta get Will Brooks back so we can see which guy is more disappointing.
 
It's good to know that the releases of overpriced, over-the-hill talent like Pico and Mix is going towards signing the latest and greatest up and coming prospects of the sport (like Loughran). Hopefully PFL signs Erik Silva and Jose Aldo next.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

wwkirk
News Patricky Pitbull signs with GFL
Replies
4
Views
605
Necrocrawler
Necrocrawler
CC27
News Sage Northcutt Signs With PFL
Replies
7
Views
770
EndlessCritic
EndlessCritic

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,265,060
Messages
57,319,488
Members
175,637
Latest member
Schizo

Share this page

Back
Top