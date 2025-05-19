News Former UFC fighter Kevin Lee signs with PFL, faces Gadzhi Rabadanov on June 20th

Didnt this happen a year ago? Or did he fight for an obviously forgettable company?
 
ChrisBenoit said:
He'll be asking for his release in 6 months​
If he's smart he'll be granted early parole for good behavior.

$hit, my bad, just realized this was a FKL thread, not Jon LEGACY Jones.
 
It's good to know that the releases of overpriced, over-the-hill talent like Pico and Mix is going towards signing the latest and greatest up and coming prospects of the sport (like Loughran). Hopefully PFL signs Erik Silva and Jose Aldo next.
 
SuspectChin said:
It's good to know that the releases of overpriced, over-the-hill talent like Pico and Mix is going towards signing the latest and greatest up and coming prospects of the sport (like Loughran). Hopefully PFL signs Erik Silva and Jose Aldo next.
They're not giving this bum the same amount of money as Mix or Pico. He's probably going to fight in next year's tournament for peanuts.
 
Damn again?

I remember him signing with PFL two years ago only to go back to the UFC and getting slept by Rinat.
 
TITS said:
They're not giving this bum the same amount of money as Mix or Pico. He's probably going to fight in next year's tournament for peanuts.
Yeah, I think people would be surprised. Kevin isn't worth nearly as much as he used to be. He's just the guy who had a main event with Tony Ferguson and headkick KO'd Gillespie years ago. He's barely above a one-hit wonder in MMA.
 
PFL is here making the very mistake Bellator did in signing fighters coming off losing streaks in UFC, that makes you guys look like shit since you are competing with UFC create your own talent such a lazy thing to do grab the cut fighters from UFC now if they're coming off winning streaks that's fine, you took a winner away from them like Francis that's brilliant but the other way around it's just dumb plus Kevin Lee not a bad fighter years back but not someone they need on the roster now it does nothing for them.
 
Royce Greasy said:
PFL is here making the very mistake Bellator did in signing fighters coming off losing streaks in UFC, that makes you guys look like shit since you are competing with UFC create your own talent such a lazy thing to do grab the cut fighters from UFC now if they're coming off winning streaks that's fine, you took a winner away from them like Francis that's brilliant but the other way around it's just dumb plus Kevin Lee not a bad fighter years back but not someone they need on the roster now it does nothing for them.
They're just throwing shit at a wall to see what sticks. They've tried the homegrown talent route (WSOF and their first few PFL seasons), the poaching some UFC and Bellator talent route (Rashid, Rory, Ngannou amongst others), bought Bellator and had some crossover fights and now that fighters have been openly complaining about them, they're back to just trying to pick off anyone with any name value.

Doesn't help that some of the Bellator champs/contenders have been fighting to get released and go to the UFC like Pico, Patricio and Mix.

There's simply no good move for PFL, they're not going to turn a profit and become a competitor regardless. Ngannou move was not profitable despite it being an amazing signing. If anything it could end up playing out like Fedor to Strikeforce, overpay for the best HW and then just die because he doesn't bring in enough revenue to offset the cost.
 
I mean why not, no place else to really go for him. Was surprised he even came back to UFC instead of going right to PFL where Ali was trying to funnel him.
 
