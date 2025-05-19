Royce Greasy said: PFL is here making the very mistake Bellator did in signing fighters coming off losing streaks in UFC, that makes you guys look like shit since you are competing with UFC create your own talent such a lazy thing to do grab the cut fighters from UFC now if they're coming off winning streaks that's fine, you took a winner away from them like Francis that's brilliant but the other way around it's just dumb plus Kevin Lee not a bad fighter years back but not someone they need on the roster now it does nothing for them. Click to expand...

They're just throwing shit at a wall to see what sticks. They've tried the homegrown talent route (WSOF and their first few PFL seasons), the poaching some UFC and Bellator talent route (Rashid, Rory, Ngannou amongst others), bought Bellator and had some crossover fights and now that fighters have been openly complaining about them, they're back to just trying to pick off anyone with any name value.Doesn't help that some of the Bellator champs/contenders have been fighting to get released and go to the UFC like Pico, Patricio and Mix.There's simply no good move for PFL, they're not going to turn a profit and become a competitor regardless. Ngannou move was not profitable despite it being an amazing signing. If anything it could end up playing out like Fedor to Strikeforce, overpay for the best HW and then just die because he doesn't bring in enough revenue to offset the cost.