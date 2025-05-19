He fought in Eagle FC, Khabib's companyDidnt this happen a year ago? Or did he fight for an obviously forgettable company?
He even returned to the UFC in 2023, and got slept by Fakhretdinov
He's like Sokoudjou, younger than you expect but the mileage is there nonetheless and makes him a very washed fighter.Kind of insane that he's still only 32.
If he's smart he'll be granted early parole for good behavior.He'll be asking for his release in 6 months
It's good to know that the releases of overpriced, over-the-hill talent like Pico and Mix is going towards signing the latest and greatest up and coming prospects of the sport (like Loughran). Hopefully PFL signs Erik Silva and Jose Aldo next.
Yeah, I think people would be surprised. Kevin isn't worth nearly as much as he used to be. He's just the guy who had a main event with Tony Ferguson and headkick KO'd Gillespie years ago. He's barely above a one-hit wonder in MMA.They're not giving this bum the same amount of money as Mix or Pico. He's probably going to fight in next year's tournament for peanuts.
He'll be responsible for both ticketsFKL is a guy who definitely did not lived up to the hype. Specially his own lol..
I don't think he does anything special in PFL but he should draw a few views.
They're just throwing shit at a wall to see what sticks. They've tried the homegrown talent route (WSOF and their first few PFL seasons), the poaching some UFC and Bellator talent route (Rashid, Rory, Ngannou amongst others), bought Bellator and had some crossover fights and now that fighters have been openly complaining about them, they're back to just trying to pick off anyone with any name value.PFL is here making the very mistake Bellator did in signing fighters coming off losing streaks in UFC, that makes you guys look like shit since you are competing with UFC create your own talent such a lazy thing to do grab the cut fighters from UFC now if they're coming off winning streaks that's fine, you took a winner away from them like Francis that's brilliant but the other way around it's just dumb plus Kevin Lee not a bad fighter years back but not someone they need on the roster now it does nothing for them.
Ngannou conned PFL. Worst move ever.Ngannou move was not profitable despite it being an amazing signing