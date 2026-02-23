Media Former UFC fighter Jailton Almeida turned down fight on Netflix card vs Junior Dos Santos

Can't blame him lol, even "wife's a 10" JDS could be a pain in the ass to try snugglefucking all fight long

Weird for guys like him and Francis to be turning down a chance to fight on Netflix though
 
kind of nuts he didnt take that. You get huge spotlight, its a one fight deal and you get an old legend in JDS. You go out and win that and now your profile is high and you're free to go elsewhere.

Kind of shocked he went to ACA, For sure thought he'd go PFL and see if he can become champ there or at very least its KSW for de Fries or Rizin. ACA wouldnt have been top 5 guess.
 
CC27 said:
Do they give free fries on KSW?
That's a deal-maker right there for me.
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Francis might still be under contract with PFL.

And he might not care about fighting now with all the cash he's made.
 
Motivated BJ Penn said:
Maybe Jailton doesnt really fight for money, but for the love of blanketing

JDS was probably too easy to blanket, he wants a bigger challenge
No one who wants a challenge blanketing people would ever have signed on to fight Black Beast lol.

I agree he fights for the love of blanketing though.
 
