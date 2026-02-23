Do they give free fries on KSW?kind of nuts he didnt take that. You get huge spotlight, its a one fight deal and you get an old legend in JDS. You go out and win that and now your profile is high and you're free to go elsewhere.
Kind of shocked he went to ACA, For sure thought he'd go PFL and see if he can become champ there or at very least its KSW for de Fries or Rizin. ACA wouldnt have been top 5 guess.
Maybe Jailton doesnt really fight for money, but for the love of blanketingBaffling decision. You know Netflix overpaid for anyone connected to the Rousey card. The UFC hate him, he won't be able to fight his way back there.
Can't blame him lol, even "wife's a 10" JDS could be a pain in the ass to try snugglefucking all fight long
Weird for guys like him and Francis to be turning down a chance to fight on Netflix though
JDS was probably too easy to blanket, he wants a bigger challenge
what if the bag is all smoke and mirrors, in reality probably less than what he was getting in the UFC.Why the hell would he not take the netflix fight then sign with whoever? Dumb move, passing up a big bag to go fight in the middle of bum fuck no where in Russia.
Cain Velasquez is available . . .Biggest takeaway here is that JDS will most likely fight on that card. Great news.