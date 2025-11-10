Necrocrawler
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Oct 11, 2013
- Messages
- 3,778
- Reaction score
- 2,456
Lutador cearense Godofredo Pepey morre nos Estados Unidos | G1
Lutador estava preso desde junho deste ano, por agredir a esposa.
g1.globo.com
Fomer UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey was found dead in an american prison, after being arrested in June due to aggressions to his wife.
Pepey complied a 5-6 record in the octagon, having won 3 straight POTN bonuses.
The circumstances for his death are still unknown though.