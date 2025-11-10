News Former UFC fighter Godofredo "Pepey" found dead in a prison.

g1.globo.com

Lutador cearense Godofredo Pepey morre nos Estados Unidos | G1

Lutador estava preso desde junho deste ano, por agredir a esposa.
g1.globo.com g1.globo.com


Fomer UFC Fighter Godofredo Pepey was found dead in an american prison, after being arrested in June due to aggressions to his wife.
Pepey complied a 5-6 record in the octagon, having won 3 straight POTN bonuses.
The circumstances for his death are still unknown though.
 
This was the guy who lost to Rony Jason on TUF right? I remember him. Don't know what lead to him being in prison and now dead but hopefully the next life treats him better, RIP. (If there is a next life)
 
Wikipedia told me he had been arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence. Doesn’t sound like something a great guy would do, but I’m not familiar with the guys career and don’t know him, so…

Spath said:
Wikipedia told me he had been arrested for kidnapping and domestic violence. Doesn’t sound like something a great guy would do, but I’m not familiar with the guys career and don’t know him, so…

Sounds like he decided to show his new roommates how tough he is
 
I started watching UFC around the time he was peaking. Three POTNs in a row. If he'd won his next fight against Darren Elkins he would've been ranked. But it wasn't to be. He was exciting to watch, one of the first fighters to get me really excited about MMA.

 
Last edited:
He was one of those guys that I didn't have a good feeling about once they were no longer in the UFC.
 
Very sad. My sense was that TUF 1 Brazil was pretty big in Brazil, and it's pretty sad that a guy like Pepey couldn't leverage his fame from that show.
 
He was probably already threatened for being a wife beater...fuck em.
 
Never recovered from being shadow realmed by “the hardest hitting ‘45er” I guess




Obligatory


Pepey KO’ing Noad Lahat ruined a parlay back when I was a big gambler. The first of two times that Lahat was a big favorite and got flying kneed…

I remember he was kind of a big deal in Brazil back then, but then fell right off after several losses and getting released.
 
