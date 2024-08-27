koa pomaikai
“Life Has Gotten Even Worse” – Dana White’s Ex-Fighter Gives Up After “Not Getting Any Help Financially” Post UFC Exit
Dana White's ex-fighter recently retired from MMA. Now, he has opened up about UFC, blaming the promotion for his financial troubles.
www.essentiallysports.com
Darren Stewart is forced into retirement after UFC release because other MMA orgs don’t pay enough.
Also made poor investments with his UFC savings.
For all the supposedly low wages UFC pay its fighters at least they can live off it. Stewart has to retire after going back into the minor leagues.