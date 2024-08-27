Media Former UFC fighter forced into retirement because other mma organizations don’t pay living wages

“Life Has Gotten Even Worse” – Dana White’s Ex-Fighter Gives Up After “Not Getting Any Help Financially” Post UFC Exit

Dana White's ex-fighter recently retired from MMA. Now, he has opened up about UFC, blaming the promotion for his financial troubles.
Darren Stewart is forced into retirement after UFC release because other MMA orgs don’t pay enough.

Also made poor investments with his UFC savings.
For all the supposedly low wages UFC pay its fighters at least they can live off it. Stewart has to retire after going back into the minor leagues.

 
www.essentiallysports.com

Just because the UFC pays better than other organizations does not mean they do not pay low wages.

EDIT: also, it's not clear that he even thinks the UFC's pay is enough for fighters to live off of.
 
don't ask said:
Just because the UFC pays better than other organizations does not mean they do not pay low wages.
Yeah exactly, the arguments around low pay centre around % of overall revenue, which I think is what the NBA and other leagues negotiate with the players unions for the salary caps
 
Careful now, the "if you say anything I don't agree with it means you're a TKO defending shill" crew will be all over that. They're a miserable bunch of C U Next Tuesdays whose heads are so far up their own asses they only see the world thru the gaps in their teeth.
 
That's tough. Hopefully, he can provide for his family in a different career.

Best of luck to him.
 
The reality is is he's not good enough to get paid a living wage for fighting. Truth hurts. (Edit: this was a little harsh but the guy was 5-7 in the UFC and 16-10 for his career. Just lost in cage warriors two months ago. He's a bottom of the card fighter)

And I'd also like to point out that dozens of fighters who were perennial losers and jokes in the UFC went to other organizations and made life-changing money.
 
JustforBROCK said:
The reality is is he's not good enough to get paid a living wage for fighting. Truth hurts.

And I'd also like to point out that dozens of fighters who were perennial losers and jokes in the UFC went to other organizations and made life-changing money.
Impa Kasanganay made $1 million last year and is about to do it again.
 
VinceArch said:
Sounds like he wasn't the best with managing his money which I think happens more often then we think with MMA fighters.
It really just happens with people in general, bc everyone has been convinced that they need things that they don't actually need, and don't actually matter. Capitalism at its finest.
 
He is just not good enough to make a living at any organization
 
Race Freelie said:
Looking like Tyron Woodley, he could do rap video backup dancing
Yeah Stewart has a bright future acting as Tyron Woodley's stunt double for fight scenes & dangerous stunts like the raccoon incident.
 
