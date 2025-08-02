  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Former UFC contenders Hector Lombard vs Cheick Kongo in pillow fighting? What?

Not really fair with Kongo's reach advantage...and Hector can't use his Olympic judo.

"This sport isn't as soft and fluffy as you think" - commentator.

I feel like I'm in an equally funny/cheesy 80s movie come to life.
 
How the fuck do you convince people to buy tickets to pillow fighting? If I proposed the idea to my gf she'd laugh me out of the room, even with free tickets. I get people are looking for gimmicks, but this ain't it.....
 
Only if you could sneak bars of soap and other "foreign objects" into the pillows like we did at summer camp.

This was pre-MMA and our "influencers" were pro wrestlers.
 
Sounds more fun than this stuff is, it's as bad as it sounds.
 
Their logo should include a pride flag. Have these men no shame? Definitely were poor money handlers and investors to do this.
 
