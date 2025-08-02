Former UFC contenders Hector Lombard vs Cheick Kongo in pillow fighting? What?

PurpleDrank
What in the world is this? Has powerslap created a new niche in combat sports for the most strange thing one could think of.
Luke Rockhold just KO'ed Joe Schilling, and fights Till in a month.Luke Rockhold would get knocked out in pillow fighting
This would be a good idea if it was hot women in bikinis or lingerie
This shit just looks gAIDS
Only if you could sneak bars of soap and other "foreign objects" into the pillows like we did at summer camp.How the fuck do you convince people to buy tickets to pillow fighting? If I proposed the idea to my gf she'd laugh me out of the room, even with free tickets. I get people are looking for gimmicks, but this ain't it.....
Sounds more fun than this stuff is, it's as bad as it sounds.Only if you could sneak bars of soap and other "foreign objects" into the pillows like we did at summer camp.
This was pre-MMA and our "influencers" were pro wrestlers.
Reminds me of this lol
