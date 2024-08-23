Media Former UFC Champion Ronda Rousey gets destroyed in Reddit AMA

Since the OP is too lazy to post the link, including a tweet made by someone too lazy to post the link....



Just what you'd expect from Redditt, a bunch of autistic little kids and 4chan trolls.
 
MMA fans are worse than jealous women. Ronda had a tough life - almost died during birth, could not speak until she was 7, her dad committed suicide and her mother seems to be off her rocker.

Sure, she seems cocky and oblivious about certain things in life. But she was an Olympian, the first dominating WMMA champ in the UFC and her fights were fun. And it has been 8 years since her last fight.
 
Sounds like a perfectly fine life to me.
You still have a crush on her?
 
Rumor has it, she's broke. Selling her house and struggling to get booked with anything💸💸💸

She's phishing on reddit for any nerd willing to give her money to fund a graphic novel someone else wrote & illustrated for her. The link to her Kickstarter shows that she far exceeded her desired funds (20k) and is still open for collections (currently at 60+)🫣
 
Downvoted by a bunch of Reddit nerds that love WWE and still live with their parents. Wow, I bet she’s devastated.
Based on what we've seen, I bet she is. Look out for her to come out soon and complain about it just like she did recently about MMA media, etc.

I respect what she's done in the sport and would watch anytime she fights, but she's a front runner who, unlike what she tries to portray, is mentally week.

Honda bless though!
 
lol

So there’s people that actually do “Reddit”.

When SD went down for the last forum update.

I read those assholes for a few days.

I can’t give less fucks, than I give about those casual rejects.

Making a thread about “Reddit”..

1724427813089.gif
 
i hate reddit but man its funny reading those comments calling her out for her past bullshit. half of them are about the shit she said about Sandy Hook <lol>

of course people will still defend her here cause simps gonna simp. she was once a great fighter but has never been a good person.
 
