MMA fans are worse than jealous women. Ronda had a tough life - almost died during birth, could not speak until she was 7, her dad committed suicide and her mother seems to be off her rocker.



Sure, she seems cocky and oblivious about certain things in life. But she was an Olympian, the first dominating WMMA champ in the UFC and her fights were fun. And it has been 8 years since her last fight.