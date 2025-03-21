  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez sentencing this Monday

Daniel Henry said:
Calling it now 10 year sentence with 9 years suspended and 8 months credited for time served
Wishful thinking unfortunately. Apparently there are aggravating factors, the father in law has lost use of the arm that Cain shot. That's not good at all. Unfortunately they won't go easy on Cain, if only he didn't actually end up shooting someone there could be an argument for leniency. I think he'll serve double digit yrs in prison. More than 10 but less than 20.
 
moosaev said:
Yeah, anything under 12 years would be a really good deal for Cain. Nobody besides Cain's son had testified against the accused molester who has no criminal record. His step dad lost the use of most of his fingers and lost his job at the department of transportation. He is someone not associated with the daycare in any way which makes him an innocent bystander.
 
Very sad story and I wish Cain would've thought more clearly and found the guy and just got a hold of him instead, it simply would've been his word against Cain's. Fact is though he shot someone who wasn't even the right guy and he will be going away for awhile, unfortunately.
 
Fight Professor said:
Nah. You don't house a monster like that and claim innocence. The guy got off light.
 
Skarsgard said:
There was no precedent to think the accused could do something like that. The step dad was simply dating his mother and was not involved with daycare. He was taking him to the police to put the bracelet on.
 
They said anywhere from a Maximum of 40 years down to probation and time served. Hope he gets very few years and probation.
 
I sympathize with impassioned nature of a father who obviously believes his son was molested, which none of us can say is accurate or not. Unfortunately, aside from taking the law into his own hands, the fact is he badly injured a completely innocent party so I suspect he will have at least a few years of additional time assigned.
 
I would feel fine if he shot the right person. I feel sorry for Cain and can't imagine the rage of dealing with what his son told him, but that doesn't give him the right to go crazy and endanger the lives of countless others with his actions.
 
