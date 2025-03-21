Former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez sentencing this Monday

RoseHDCovington
✓Featured~Prelim~Poster✓Kyle Rittenhouse=HERO
@Orange
- Joined
- Nov 15, 2024
- Messages
- 360
- Reaction score
- 632
Wishful thinking unfortunately. Apparently there are aggravating factors, the father in law has lost use of the arm that Cain shot. That's not good at all. Unfortunately they won't go easy on Cain, if only he didn't actually end up shooting someone there could be an argument for leniency. I think he'll serve double digit yrs in prison. More than 10 but less than 20.Calling it now 10 year sentence with 9 years suspended and 8 months credited for time served
Calling it now 10 year sentence with 9 years suspended and 8 months credited for time served
Yeah, anything under 12 years would be a really good deal for Cain. Nobody besides Cain's son had testified against the accused molester who has no criminal record. His step dad lost the use of most of his fingers and lost his job at the department of transportation. He is someone not associated with the daycare in any way which makes him an innocent bystander.Wishful thinking unfortunately. Apparently there are aggravating factors, the father in law has lost use of the arm that Cain shot. That's not good at all. Unfortunately they won't go easy on Cain, if only he didn't actually end up shooting someone there could be an argument for leniency. I think he'll serve double digit yrs in prison. More than 10 but less than 20.
Nah. You don't house a monster like that and claim innocence. The guy got off light.Yeah, anything under 12 years would be a really good deal for Cain. Nobody besides Cain's son had testified against the accused molester who has no criminal record. His step dad lost the use of most of his fingers and lost his job at the department of transportation. He is someone not associated with the daycare in any way which makes him an innocent bystander.
There was no precedent to think the accused could do something like that. The step dad was simply dating his mother and was not involved with daycare. He was taking him to the police to put the bracelet on.Nah. You don't house a monster like that and claim innocence. The guy got off light.
Nah. You don't house a monster like that and claim innocence. The guy got off light.
Not at all. I think we are too easy on parents who protect child predators.Judging parents for the crimes of their kids, and adult kids at that, is a stupid precedent to set. Unless he directly aided his crimes, this is insane.
Nah. You don't house a monster like that and claim innocence. The guy got off light.
He is a step-dad of a grown ass man.Not at all. I think we are too easy on parents who protect child predators.