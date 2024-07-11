Media Former UFC champ Sean Strickland accepts another Navy SEAL challenge (Tony's Trainer David Goggins)

Once Upon a Time in The UFC
Sean Strickland’s back-and-forth with Navy SEALs has pulled David Goggins into the fray.



Since February, Strickland (29-6) has been trading barbs with Navy SEALs after he claimed that none of them could endure one week of training with him. While Strickland expectedly received severe backlash from SEALs, one even recently showed up to spar the former Ultimate Fighting Championship middleweight champ. Strickland showed no mercy, putting an absolute beating on former Navy SEAL turned mixed martial arts fighter Mitch Aguiar.

Now Goggins, a former Navy SEAL turned fitness motivational influencer, has issued Strickland a challenge.


“Cause this is your opportunity to show the world that you can f*ck me up. I will have camera crews out there,” Goggins said in a video released on TalkSport. “You make sure you bring your f*cking camera crew out there because you’re going to want to get this on camera. Cause a 49-year-old, broke down knee, f*cked up body guy is going to put you through a camp that you think that you can f*ck me up in. So, this is your opportunity. Hey, Strickland I haven’t forgotten about your video. I hope to see you there also.”

Strickland lost no time in accepting Goggins’ challenge, albeit admitting that the accomplished ultra marathoner would beat him in a run.

“Goggins, I heard you want a piece. Challenge accepted,” Strickland said. “Just so you know, man, the only thing you beat me at in life is fuc*ing running. But guess what, I don’t have to fuc*ing run. You run for me.”

While it is unclear what Strickland expects from a Goggins’ camp other than running, he would certainly prefer some “violence.”

Aside from attending UFC events, Goggins has also been involved in Tony Ferguson’s camp for his UFC 296 clash against Paddy Pimblett in December 2023. Strickland was also in attendance for the event and tried helping Goggins with corner advice without much success, as “El Cucuy” dropped his seventh straight in a row.

Strickland appears intent on sinking himself. He builds something of a right wing fanbase and then starts shitting on the military openly.
 
Strickland will fight anybody for free in his gym if you call him out, but he won't fight Robert Whittaker for a title shot and a bunch of cash.

Make it make sense.
He'll fight anyone that's not a pro fighter, what a joke and it makes him look like shit imo.
 
Strickland appears intent on sinking himself. He builds something of a right wing fanbase and then starts shitting on the military openly.
The right could care less about the military, hell there magat leader orange goof was a draft dodger and called deceased military vets they were suckers and losers.
 
