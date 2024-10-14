BoxerMaurits
The Dutchman
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Aug 27, 2020
- Messages
- 12,118
- Reaction score
- 41,148
Former RIZIN Bantamweight champion vs current UFC Bantamweight champion, cool to see:
What is the shitty metal music playing in the background?
Kai looked good but they where not sparring mma where Merab gets to implement his game.
Shitty metal music while sparring?Japan Top Team doing the right things. Asakura said he was creating that team in order to attract high level foreign training partners and coaches into working with them, and it was radio silence for months, thereafter, and suddenly these guys are training with some of the best. Glad it is working as planned, Japan has always needed this.
Or you just focus on the right things instead of being a semi-autistic weird guy like me.I literally can't hear any music, maybe need a hearing test
What is the shitty metal music playing in the background?
Kai looked good but they where not sparring mma where Merab gets to implement his game.
How the fuck would I know? I got distracted by the music!Merab shot for multiple takedowns?
Baby Metal is the truth, if you're Japanese you must do everything whilst listening to them.Shitty metal music while sparring?
Not having that was what made me like them.
Imagine sparring to that instead of the sweet sound of violence!
If you enjoyed that american kickboxing was next to us training.
Also Pantoja. I have no idea how to get rid of that guy at this point.
I would not use 'certainly' when talking about knocking out Pantojas Chin?Baby Metal is the truth, if you're Japanese you must do everything whilst listening to them.
Pantoja has a very good chance of eating his own jaw in this fight. He's a tough sonnova bitch, and he's high level, but Asakura can certainly knock him out cold. Asakura has split fights with Horiguchi, but in their fist matchup, Kai beat the brakes off of him. Pantoja needs to be ready.
That literally was MMA sparring.What is the shitty metal music playing in the background?
Kai looked good but they where not sparring mma where Merab gets to implement his game.
It was my internet just paused it right before!That literally was MMA sparring.