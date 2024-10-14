Media Former RIZIN champion Kai Asakura sparring with Merab Dvalishvili

Who will win?

  • Total voters
    9
Japan Top Team doing the right things. Asakura said he was creating that team in order to attract high level foreign training partners and coaches into working with them, and it was radio silence for months, thereafter, and suddenly these guys are training with some of the best. Glad it is working as planned, Japan has always needed this.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
What is the shitty metal music playing in the background?
Kai looked good but they where not sparring mma where Merab gets to implement his game.
Click to expand...

I literally can't hear any music, maybe need a hearing test :eek:
 
Is he even the best Kai at flyweight , or in the UFC?
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Japan Top Team doing the right things. Asakura said he was creating that team in order to attract high level foreign training partners and coaches into working with them, and it was radio silence for months, thereafter, and suddenly these guys are training with some of the best. Glad it is working as planned, Japan has always needed this.
Click to expand...
Shitty metal music while sparring?
Not having that was what made me like them.
Imagine sparring to that instead of the sweet sound of violence!
If you enjoyed that american kickboxing was next to us training.
Also Pantoja. I have no idea how to get rid of that guy at this point.
 
usernamee said:
Merab shot for multiple takedowns?
Click to expand...
How the fuck would I know? I got distracted by the music!
Why do we post one click things from that new shit Instagram?
Is there no better way to post things?il_1080xN.2886665078_1sqx.jpg
 
Last edited:
you arent learning a damn thing sparring with merab.
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
Shitty metal music while sparring?
Not having that was what made me like them.
Imagine sparring to that instead of the sweet sound of violence!
If you enjoyed that american kickboxing was next to us training.
Also Pantoja. I have no idea how to get rid of that guy at this point.
Click to expand...
Baby Metal is the truth, if you're Japanese you must do everything whilst listening to them.

Pantoja has a very good chance of eating his own jaw in this fight. He's a tough sonnova bitch, and he's high level, but Asakura can certainly knock him out cold. Asakura has split fights with Horiguchi, but in their fist matchup, Kai beat the brakes off of him. Pantoja needs to be ready.
 
Bobby Boulders said:
Baby Metal is the truth, if you're Japanese you must do everything whilst listening to them.

Pantoja has a very good chance of eating his own jaw in this fight. He's a tough sonnova bitch, and he's high level, but Asakura can certainly knock him out cold. Asakura has split fights with Horiguchi, but in their fist matchup, Kai beat the brakes off of him. Pantoja needs to be ready.
Click to expand...
I would not use 'certainly' when talking about knocking out Pantojas Chin?
The word 'might' is what you are looking for and I will gladly take that too!
I don't like his fighting style and would enjoy the unlikely result!
 
He'd be better of training with Aljo too, since pantoja is going to be using the takedowns only to create back exposure, much like aljo, and not at all like merab.

Still, at least he got some good rounds in with the champ.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

You Will Vote For Dreyga
Media Who is Kai Asakura? A Rising Star from Rizin challenging for the UFC Title
2
Replies
38
Views
591
Bobby Boulders
Bobby Boulders
PurpleStorm
  • Poll
Pre-fight Discussion UFC 306 Riyadh Season Noche UFC: O'Malley vs. Dvalishvili -The Sphere Card - Prelims 7:30 pm et ESPN+ Main 10 pm et Main PPV
5 6 7
Replies
126
Views
4K
Hank Grill
Hank Grill

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,249,687
Messages
56,340,185
Members
175,172
Latest member
HollowedMember

Share this page

Back
Top