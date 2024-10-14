Baby Metal is the truth, if you're Japanese you must do everything whilst listening to them.



Pantoja has a very good chance of eating his own jaw in this fight. He's a tough sonnova bitch, and he's high level, but Asakura can certainly knock him out cold. Asakura has split fights with Horiguchi, but in their fist matchup, Kai beat the brakes off of him. Pantoja needs to be ready.