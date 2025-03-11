PBAC
The ICC really needs a flex right now.
He had a gloves off approach to the drug trade and enforced massing kills for drug dealers.
Philippines: Duterte says ‘ready to face arrest’ as ICC mulls warrant over ‘war on drugs’ excesses
The office of the current President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said on Monday no official communication had been received from Interpol yet, but indicated Duterte could be handed over
