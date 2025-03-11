  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

International Former president of Phillipines Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity

PBAC

PBAC

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
May 15, 2022
Messages
5,807
Reaction score
5,071
That family is a piece of work.

In a press briefing on Feb. 7, Vice President Sara Duterte said she “did not make an assassination threat” against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

This contradicts what she revealed in a Zoom press conference on Nov. 23, 2024, that she had ordered someone to kill the president, first lady and House speaker if she is killed.
Click to expand...

<36>
 
He did seem to sort the drugs trade out but I suspect there was a lot of collateral damage with people who weren't really given much of a fair trial.

I'm not going to lose sleep over the major league suppliers of drugs being killed though. Small time dealers trying to make ends meet I'm more sympathetic towards depending on what other economic opportunities were available to them.
 
Hellowhosthat said:
He did seem to sort the drugs trade out but I suspect there was a lot of collateral damage with people who weren't really given much of a fair trial.

I'm not going to lose sleep over the major league suppliers of drugs being killed though. Small time dealers trying to make ends meet I'm more sympathetic towards depending on what other economic opportunities were available to them.
Click to expand...
He eliminated the competition. He has deep Chinese connections. His financial adviser was Michael Yang, a Chinese national who oversaw the the covid scam, illegal gambling and drug manufacturing in the Philippines.
 
The kidnappings pretty much went away when he was in charge. Now an American tourist is kidnapped for random by a cop
 
lol imagine being a shithole country with no stroke that has to comply with the illegitimate international court

Too bad Bush was the type to try to prop up internationalist institutions. It would’ve been funny for him to call their bluff and see them end up being arrested if not killed if they tried to touch an American President
 
LeonardoBjj said:
- Do Bibi now!
Click to expand...

Not that I disagree with their stance on Bibi but it’s similar to Bush.

Any Interpols who touches Netanyahu is the one getting locked up if not rinsed on the spot
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
International Duterte tells Philippines ‘war on drugs’ inquiry he kept a death squad
2
Replies
22
Views
990
Cid
Cid
LeonardoBjj
International Giorgia Meloni says she is under investigation for repatriation of Libyan warlord
Replies
1
Views
148
Kingz
Kingz

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,215
Messages
57,015,043
Members
175,496
Latest member
fighting_falco

Share this page

Back
Top