The Diplomat
Peace Among Worlds
@Steel
- Joined
- Nov 24, 2010
- Messages
- 26,548
- Reaction score
- 11,596
Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States who dedicated his life after leaving office to brokering international peace, has died at age 100, his office confirmed Sunday.
Carter had been receiving hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady, 96, died on Nov. 19, 2023.
Carter was the first U.S. president to reach their 100th birthday.
Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100
Carter had been receiving hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.
www.nbcnews.com
Last edited: