Trump had a pretty nice statement, despite Carter having TDS, well his press team anyways as no way he was cognitive enough to make those statements. Saying he was president during a very pivotal time and did best he could.Interestingly enough, Trump wants to dismantle the department of education which Carter created, as well as deal with the Panama Canal which Carter sold for a $1.RIP tho, seemed his heart was always in the right place at least.Edit: to include the statement