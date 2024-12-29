Social Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Peace Among Worlds
@Steel
Former President Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States who dedicated his life after leaving office to brokering international peace, has died at age 100, his office confirmed Sunday.

Carter had been receiving hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter. The former first lady, 96, died on Nov. 19, 2023.

Carter was the first U.S. president to reach their 100th birthday.
www.nbcnews.com

Former President Jimmy Carter dies at 100

Carter had been receiving hospice care since February 2023 at his home in Plains, Georgia, where he lived with his wife of 77 years, Rosalynn Carter.
Jimmy Carter may have some jokes about his presidency, but there are no jokes about his ability, care, and longevity. Considered by even his rivals to be one of the nicest presidents to ever live, I think America has lost a great man today.

Rest in peace, Jimmy.
 
Can't believe he didn't bite the dust November 6th.

Peace out Jim!
 
His farewell speech was prophetic. We ignored his warnings, and the troubles he predicted have now come home to roost.

 
Best president of my lifetime.

Rest in power Jimmy!

I'll never forget what you did for American craft beer.

And habitat for humanity. But, mostly deregulating the anti competitive US beer industry.
 
RIP jimmy.

Mid president but a top tier human. If only all our politicians could be as genuinely a good person as him.
 
100 years old? Wow, he hung around. From the people I've talked to who were alive during his presidency, they've all said he was a decent person but wasn't the president we needed at the time.
 
Trump had a pretty nice statement, despite Carter having TDS, well his press team anyways as no way he was cognitive enough to make those statements. Saying he was president during a very pivotal time and did best he could.

Interestingly enough, Trump wants to dismantle the department of education which Carter created, as well as deal with the Panama Canal which Carter sold for a $1.

RIP tho, seemed his heart was always in the right place at least.

Edit: to include the statement

Gf_6yBgWQAAeElH
 
Really accentuates the poison that is the maga tribe
 
Good lord, this is about President Carter passing away. Carter genuinely was good human being by all accounts, yet you have to somehow bring draft dodger Donald into it? You are mentally unwell; take your meds.

Edit - read draft dodger’s shit post, 😂 at “exclusive”, what a narcissist. Why is he so insecure?
 
The poison is in their veins @cottagecheesefan
 
Wow. What a nice statement (no sarcasm).

<{fry}>

A bit too nice.

Not enough CAPS and the punctuation looks reasonable.

Staffer wrote it.
 
idk i thought it was relatively nice compared to what I would have expected
 
Well, didn’t draft dodger say nice things about McCain when he passed too? When he was alive, he called a war hero a loser. Think about this, a draft dodging coward called an actual patriot was hero a loser and his magats clapped like seals. Bunch of retards.
 
Obama put out a statement, but it was like an essay, so didn’t bother reading it lol

GgAPYAsWUAAYicS


Also don’t think Biden wrote this one lol

GgADVx8XUAApahR
 
Trump is your entire schtick. Pot meet kettle.
 
Right, there are so many dumbshit things Trump says why shit on him the few times he does something almost normal?

Like if we are the point of nitpicking him about bragging about being in an exclusive club of presidents, I'd call that a win.

I do expect him to shit on Carter in the next day or two, when speaking off the cuff, but until then I think this was best that I could have expected from Don lol.
 
