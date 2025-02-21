  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Former KGB Chief Claims Trump Recruited Under Codename 'Krasnov" in 1987

Feb 23, 2022
2,844
5,149
https://bylinetimes.com/2025/02/21/...ename-krasnov-claims-former-soviet-spy-chief/
In an extraordinary post on Facebook on 20 February, Alnur Mussayev – who used to run the successor to the Soviet-era KGB in Kazakhstan – claimed that he was personally aware of Trump’s recruitment by the agency in 1987.

The recruitment, he said, was undertaken by his own KGB department. One of the key roles of that department was to acquire intelligence through business leaders in Western countries.
According to Oleg Kalugin, a former KGB general, who served in foreign intelligence and counterintelligence, and during the Soviet era was Vladimir Putin’s direct superior, Trump was on the radar of Soviet and Russian intelligence as early as the 1980s with claims that the KGB had kompromat on him, including reports of his sexual relationships with women.
“In 1987, I served in the 6th Directorate of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. The most important area of work of the 6th Directorate was the recruitment of businessmen from capitalist countries”, wrote Mussayev in a Russian language post on Facebook.

“It was that year that our Office recruited 40-year-old businessman from the United States, Donald Trump, under the pseudonym ‘Krasnov’”.
Note - I originally saw this on Daily Beast but that article 404'd with no explanation (probably due to threats). If this is misinfo I'm fine with retracting it but that would need a retraction statement about why it was wrong or unreliable info, and DailyBeast didn't put up anything of the sort
 
origin-93.jpg
 
Michael Morell (former CIA director), Michael Hayden (former head of both CIA and NSA), James Clapper (former National Intel director), John Brennan (former CIA director) and Dan Coats (Trump’s own director of national intel) have all either explicitly stated or at least very heavily implied Trump is a Russian asset. These are not exactly libtard conspiracy theorists.

And Russia and Trump have largely accomplished this by operating within the law, not by breaking it. America is a country where massive amounts of money can be laundered through real estate, anonymously, at virtually 0 risk, after all.
 
HOLA said:
Remember that time the FBI busted the Russian mafia in Trump Tower operating an international money laundering and gambling ring?

How about that one of the first people to buy property in Trump Tower was a Russian mobster and gasoline bootlegger who purchased 5 condos in Trump Tower the day after it opened in 1984? David Bogatin.
 
Jason Borne is based on Trump in the 80's
 
Did you guys know that between 1984 and today there's been over 1000 similar transactions between Trump's properties and known Russian gangsters and spies like David Bogatin?

They just must really love the decor, it's just business, who could possibly know?
 
HOLA said:
Has all the hallmarks of Russian disinformation
 
Remember that time Trump went to Moscow in 1987 and then on his return purchased multiple full page ads criticizing US foreign policy?

For some reason he suddenly had to criticize the US defending Saudi Arabia from the at the time USSR backed Iraq.

I'm sure it's just a coincidence right?

G1O0dNY.png
 
