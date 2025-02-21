https://bylinetimes.com/2025/02/21/...ename-krasnov-claims-former-soviet-spy-chief/
In an extraordinary post on Facebook on 20 February, Alnur Mussayev – who used to run the successor to the Soviet-era KGB in Kazakhstan – claimed that he was personally aware of Trump’s recruitment by the agency in 1987.
The recruitment, he said, was undertaken by his own KGB department. One of the key roles of that department was to acquire intelligence through business leaders in Western countries.
According to Oleg Kalugin, a former KGB general, who served in foreign intelligence and counterintelligence, and during the Soviet era was Vladimir Putin’s direct superior, Trump was on the radar of Soviet and Russian intelligence as early as the 1980s with claims that the KGB had kompromat on him, including reports of his sexual relationships with women.
"In 1987, I served in the 6th Directorate of the KGB of the USSR in Moscow. The most important area of work of the 6th Directorate was the recruitment of businessmen from capitalist countries", wrote Mussayev in a Russian language post on Facebook.
“It was that year that our Office recruited 40-year-old businessman from the United States, Donald Trump, under the pseudonym ‘Krasnov’”.