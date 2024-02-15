Kowboy On Sherdog
Invicta FC confirmed news of Nichols’ passing on social media. A cause of death is unknown at this time.
Several members of the MMA community paid tribute to Nichols, including her former coach, Jeff Harrison.
“We lost a vibrant champion last night,” Harrison wrote via Instagram on Tuesday. “I found this indigenous female upstart when I taught in London. She went on to become one of MAS Thai boxing’s most decorated professional champions in muay thai. Truly the most technical and ferocious female striker that Canada has EVER SEEN. IFMA world champ, WMF world Champ, WPMTF world champ. She was imbedded in the MMA scene after her championship reign in Thailand, and I was fortunate enough to be her mentor and coach at the beginning of that journey.
“I, along with so many others admired Ashley for being so courageous, driven and resilient. She was proof that you could work hard and improve your situation in life, and literally become the best on planet earth regardless of where you come from. She wanted to be the best. Demons haunted her, but she wanted to be the best. My condolences to my friends that were her family, and to all the people out there that loved her.”
Nichols compiled a 7-4 record in MMA, with multiple appearances in both Invicta and LFA. She last fought in November 2023, taking a technical decision against Kyna Sisson at a BTC Promotions event in Niagara Falls, Ontario, Canada. Nichols notably squared off against UFC veterans such as Randa Markos, Mallory Martin and Jaqueline Amorim over the course of her professional tenure.
Angela Hill, who fought against Nichols in muay thai, also mourned her former opponent’s death.
