Crime Former Inmate From Epstein Prison RIPS Coverup

Former inmate and reporter Martin Gottesfeld did time at the same facilities as Epstein and Diddy, he was gone about two years before Epstein got there. He says the released footage isn't even from Epstein's SHU (Special Housing Unit), says it's from an "ancillary tier" and finds it very dubious that Epstein would kill himself given his wealth and ability to make deals/leverage (my words), notes Diddy, says that there were/are people in worse positions than Epstein was. He knew Epstein's first cellmate. Says there's a camera or two in every cell, however inmates will often cover them up. There should be a camera facing Epstein's cell door.

In the floor above Epstein's shoe is the "highest of high security", finds it hard to believe there isn't more footage nor that something happened with a hard drive or whatever.

He says guards are supposed to patrol every half hour but it wasn't uncommon for guards to miss patrols. "There were a couple who were diligent, I'm not trying to throw everyone under the bus, but, ya know, for the most part lazy, and some outright malicious."

Really, really worth a listen.



His bio:

 
