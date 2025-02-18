  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Opinion Former daily show host Trevor Noah says segregation was a good thing and should be brought back

Treavor Noah's posing a loaded question ... was integration the right thing for America?!?

The former 'Daily Show' host discussed the controversial topic on his podcast "What Now? with Trevor Noah," suggesting segregation may have been for the best.

Trevor says he's taking all of the negative things out of the equation here -- racism, oppression, lack of opportunities -- and just looking at segregation and integration on the most basic, fundamental level.

He poses the question to Princeton professor Ruha Benjamin ... and she explains why integration wasn't the best thing for Black people in America.

Trevor says a lack of diversity can be a good thing ... throwing out Finland for example. He argues it's good to have everyone pulling in the same direction under a unified identity.


Treavor Noah has gone full Kanye. He wants segregation and believes integration has been a failure.
 
Isn't he South African? Didn't they kinda do a segregation thing? How is it going over there?
 
I want to believe everything I read online is true!
 
He isn’t fit to hold John Stewart’s jock strap.
Never had the makings of a Daily Show host.

Anyways, he’s allowed to have opinions isn’t he?
 
