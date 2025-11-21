Former champ Jack Della Maddalena puts out first statement since losing belt #UFC322

Kung Fu Kowboy
Atop UFC 322 last Saturday, the 170-pound crown changed hands when Islam Makhachev (28-1) won a dominant decision over then-champ Jack Della Maddalena (18-3). The defeat halted an 18-fight win streak for the Aussie, who had dropped his first two bouts as a pro and did not lose until the Makhachev bout.
The victorious Makhachev has posted six times on his Instagram since earning his second belt in a different division, including a photograph alongside Daniel Cormier where the two enjoyed the victory while feasting on donuts and cookies. His own initial post was a celebration of his triumph, accompanied by a shot of him draped with a gold strap on each shoulder.
“Today we made history,” Makhachev wrote. “All the hard work has finally paid off. Thank you to everyone who support and believed in us—we’re heading home with the belts!”
Chin Up, Eyes Forward
The statement from the former beltholder read similar to the new man on the throne, with Della Maddalena gracious in defeat. The Perth, Australia, native intends on using this first loss in years as a learning tool.
“Thanks to those always supporting,” penned the Aussie. “Islam is one of the greats and deserved to win. I will learn and move forward.”
