Former champ Jack Della Maddalena puts out first statement since losing belt #UFC322

gettyimages-2246910895.jpg

It may have been brief, but the former UFC welterweight king had something to say.

Atop UFC 322 last Saturday, the 170-pound crown changed hands when Islam Makhachev (28-1) won a dominant decision over then-champ Jack Della Maddalena (18-3). The defeat halted an 18-fight win streak for the Aussie, who had dropped his first two bouts as a pro and did not lose until the Makhachev bout.

The victorious Makhachev has posted six times on his Instagram since earning his second belt in a different division, including a photograph alongside Daniel Cormier where the two enjoyed the victory while feasting on donuts and cookies. His own initial post was a celebration of his triumph, accompanied by a shot of him draped with a gold strap on each shoulder.

“Today we made history,” Makhachev wrote. “All the hard work has finally paid off. Thank you to everyone who support and believed in us—we’re heading home with the belts!”

Chin Up, Eyes Forward​


The statement from the former beltholder read similar to the new man on the throne, with Della Maddalena gracious in defeat. The Perth, Australia, native intends on using this first loss in years as a learning tool.

“Thanks to those always supporting,” penned the Aussie. “Islam is one of the greats and deserved to win. I will learn and move forward.”

" I will learn and move forward” - they rarely learn, though!

But good for Jack.
 
I think he can bounce back and have some success in the division.

The guy lost his first two pro fights and then went on an 18-fight winstreak.

I find it odd and classless how some fans are now calling him a can.

Islam is just extremely elite and he wasn't ready for that level.
 
Morris88 said:
Direct, to the point, no excuses, no mystery illnesses or undisclosed injuries in camp. Hespect to JDM.
Click to expand...
1000003510.jpg

Respect for sure. I saw a video of Mighty Mouse saying he suspected Jack had an injury either coming into or early on in the fight. He was making faces like this throughout.

That face could be frustration, but it looks more like pain to me.
 
hoevan said:
View attachment 1122529

Respect for sure. I saw a video of Mighty Mouse saying he suspected Jack had an injury either coming into or early on in the fight. He was making faces like this throughout.

That face could be frustration, but it looks more like pain to me.
Click to expand...

Definitely early in the first round. His pace changed dramatically. I think it was either from the first calf kick or the first takedown. I know everyone would bitch about excuses but id rather know what happened.
 
Last edited:
188912345 said:
I think he can bounce back and have some success in the division.

The guy lost his first two pro fights and then went on an 18-fight winstreak.

I find it odd and classless how some fans are now calling him a can.

Islam is just extremely elite and he wasn't ready for that level.
Click to expand...

Seriously the guy just turned 29. His skillset Probably won't peak for another 2-3 years. There's still plenty of upside in being a JDM fan
 
hoevan said:
View attachment 1122529

Respect for sure. I saw a video of Mighty Mouse saying he suspected Jack had an injury either coming into or early on in the fight. He was making faces like this throughout.

That face could be frustration, but it looks more like pain to me.
Click to expand...
his coach was on submissive radio. there were no injuries. he just got fucked up.
 
