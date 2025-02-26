  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Rewatch Forgotten War: Rory MacDonald vs. Demian Maia

Gabe

Gabe

Saturdays are for the Boys
Feb 8, 2015
12,465
6,484


Such a good fight. Demian bright his best in round one, then Rory weathered the storm.
 
Completely forgot about this fight. Still bewildered to this day that Rory couldn't put it all together. Robbie took his soul.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Completely forgot about this fight. Still bewildered to this day that Rory couldn't put it all together. Robbie took his soul.
He did, he was at absolute prime form when he fought Robbie and it showed, he looked excellent and nearly finished him twice in that fight. Robbie is a different animal and broke him, body and spirit.
 
It's crazy how Rory went from ''the next GSP'' to getting finished by guys with no wiki pages in other organizations

Time flys
 
Elegant said:
It's crazy how Rory went from ''the next GSP'' to getting finished by guys with no wiki pages in other organizations

Time flys
Because he had a career altering fight with Lawler. Not many guys can come back from fights like that and be the best.
 
Gabe said:
He did, he was at absolute prime form when he fought Robbie and it showed, he looked excellent and nearly finished him twice in that fight. Robbie is a different animal and broke him, body and spirit.
He looked good in the first fight with Lawler and lost that one too. Robbie just had his number.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Completely forgot about this fight. Still bewildered to this day that Rory couldn't put it all together. Robbie took his soul.
Fact: Rory still had his soul until the Lima fight. Rory traded his soul to beat Lima.
 
