He did, he was at absolute prime form when he fought Robbie and it showed, he looked excellent and nearly finished him twice in that fight. Robbie is a different animal and broke him, body and spirit.Completely forgot about this fight. Still bewildered to this day that Rory couldn't put it all together. Robbie took his soul.
Because he had a career altering fight with Lawler. Not many guys can come back from fights like that and be the best.It's crazy how Rory went from ''the next GSP'' to getting finished by guys with no wiki pages in other organizations
Time flys
He looked good in the first fight with Lawler and lost that one too. Robbie just had his number.He did, he was at absolute prime form when he fought Robbie and it showed, he looked excellent and nearly finished him twice in that fight. Robbie is a different animal and broke him, body and spirit.
Fact: Rory still had his soul until the Lima fight. Rory traded his soul to beat Lima.Completely forgot about this fight. Still bewildered to this day that Rory couldn't put it all together. Robbie took his soul.