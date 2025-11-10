Forgotten Resumes: Murderers' Row of Yesteryear

Rafael dos Anjos MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.

What are some overlooked killer resumes?Who fought the best of the best all the time, love them or hate them?, everyone knows Bones went on a tear against former champs, GSP cleared WW for years, BJ Penn fought Lyoto at HW etc.Josh Koscheck - Annoying as they come, Koscheck was someone who you always loved to see lose, though he rarely did it until his later years. From his fight against then 17-0 Diego Sanchez onwards, Kos fought the best of the best until his last fight against literal who Mauricio Alonso.Yoshihiro Sexyama - The Korean Cassanova had a very solid run outside of the two matches in early DREAM, which are excusable because it was early DREAM. Even his cancelled matches were high quality opposition.Rafael dos Anjos - I mean damn just look at that run.