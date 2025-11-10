Forgotten Resumes: Murderers' Row of Yesteryear

WoozyFailGuy
Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Oct 17, 2009
- Messages
- 16,118
- Reaction score
- 38,714
What are some overlooked killer resumes?
Who fought the best of the best all the time, love them or hate them?
Forgotten, everyone knows Bones went on a tear against former champs, GSP cleared WW for years, BJ Penn fought Lyoto at HW etc.
Josh Koscheck - Annoying as they come, Koscheck was someone who you always loved to see lose, though he rarely did it until his later years. From his fight against then 17-0 Diego Sanchez onwards, Kos fought the best of the best until his last fight against literal who Mauricio Alonso.
Yoshihiro Sexyama - The Korean Cassanova had a very solid run outside of the two matches in early DREAM, which are excusable because it was early DREAM. Even his cancelled matches were high quality opposition.
Rafael dos Anjos - I mean damn just look at that run.
Who fought the best of the best all the time, love them or hate them?
Forgotten, everyone knows Bones went on a tear against former champs, GSP cleared WW for years, BJ Penn fought Lyoto at HW etc.
Josh Koscheck - Annoying as they come, Koscheck was someone who you always loved to see lose, though he rarely did it until his later years. From his fight against then 17-0 Diego Sanchez onwards, Kos fought the best of the best until his last fight against literal who Mauricio Alonso.
Yoshihiro Sexyama - The Korean Cassanova had a very solid run outside of the two matches in early DREAM, which are excusable because it was early DREAM. Even his cancelled matches were high quality opposition.
Rafael dos Anjos - I mean damn just look at that run.
Rafael dos Anjos MMA Stats, Pictures, News, Videos, Biography - Sherdog.com
The industry pioneer in UFC, Bellator and all things MMA (aka Ultimate Fighting). MMA news, interviews, pictures, videos and more since 1997.
www.sherdog.com
Last edited: