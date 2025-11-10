Forgotten Resumes: Murderers' Row of Yesteryear

What are some overlooked killer resumes?
Who fought the best of the best all the time, love them or hate them?
Forgotten, everyone knows Bones went on a tear against former champs, GSP cleared WW for years, BJ Penn fought Lyoto at HW etc.

Josh Koscheck - Annoying as they come, Koscheck was someone who you always loved to see lose, though he rarely did it until his later years. From his fight against then 17-0 Diego Sanchez onwards, Kos fought the best of the best until his last fight against literal who Mauricio Alonso.
Yoshihiro Sexyama - The Korean Cassanova had a very solid run outside of the two matches in early DREAM, which are excusable because it was early DREAM. Even his cancelled matches were high quality opposition.
1762750644718.png

Rafael dos Anjos - I mean damn just look at that run.
1762751284209.png

bobafett said:
Hendo has a pretty crazy one.
Hendo and Sexyama have a shared opponent in Kazuo Misaki! I might have to check his resume too.
Hendo was facing the best of the best from 2000 till his retirement after a title fight in 2016.
 
WoozyFailGuy said:
Josh Koscheck - Annoying as they come,
Yes sir he was

good lord on TUF he was a monumental douchebag


WoozyFailGuy said:
Koscheck was someone who you always loved to see lose, though he rarely did it until his later years. From his fight against then 17-0 Diego Sanchez onwards, Kos fought the best of the best until his last fight against literal who Mauricio Alonso.
And yes

He fought the best fighters in the world for a LONG time..
and did very very well.





Sakuraba fought ridiculous competition and did so while absurdly undersized


Frankie Edgar as well.

Clay Guida and Anthony Pettis both fought a lot of bad motherfuckers too.

Gilbert Melendez and Eddie Alvarez

Charles Oliveira.
 
Raphael Assuncao

Jorge Masvidal
Joe Lauzon
LC Davis
Johnny Eduardo
TJ Dillashaw
Pedro Munhoz
Bryan Caraway
Aljamain Sterling
Marlon Moraes
Rob Font
Victor Henry

Jussier Formiga

Shinichi Kojima
Mamoru Yamaguchi
Alexandre Pantoja
Chris Cariaso
Scott Jorgensen
Zach Makovsky
Wilson Reis
Dustin Ortiz
Ulka Sasaki
Ben Nguyen
Sergio Pettis
Deiveson Figueiredo

Evan Dunham

Marcus Aurelio
Tyson Griffin
Nik Lentz
Gleison Tibau
Ross Pearson
Joe Lauzon
Ricky Glenn

That does not look outstanding, but consider that many thought he beat Sherk and RDA as well, and the resume looks a lot better.

I was going to mention Mousasi, but I feel like his stellar resume gets the credit it deserves.
 
Cerrone has a crazy resume. And Sonnen's as well. Chael's is plain weird. Pre-UFC he fought Mayhem, Forrest Griffin, Babalu X 2, Jeremy Horn X 3, Oleinik and Filho X 2. He's 0-3 vs. Horn (a MW submissions specialist) but beat HW submission specialist Oleinik who later defeated Cro-Cop, Werdum, Monson, Browne, Hunt and others.

Sonnen finished his career in Bellator against Tito, Wand, Rampage, Fedor and Machida. Granted, both he and all the other guys were well past their primes by then, but still...
 
RDA was amazing, and Khabib ran him over at his peak.

Never forget.

Obviously not forgotten but for an ex champ Pettis rarely gets mentioned around here

His WEC run was great + anyone whose sub’d Benson & Charles & knocked Wonderboy tfo has some serious bragging rights, not to mention “the kick”

I was pretty surprised when they let him go
 
Egészségére! said:
Obviously not forgotten but for an ex champ Pettis rarely gets mentioned around here

His WEC run was great + anyone whose sub’d Benson & Charles & knocked Wonderboy tfo has some serious bragging rights, not to mention “the kick”

I was pretty surprised when they let him go
He was phenomenal but once he blew his knee out he became a b-tier fighter, lost his athleticism.
 
ExitLUPin said:
No offense but did you even read the thread? Or the title? "Forgotten" and "overlooked" are the opposite of how Hendo's resume is viewed.
Who has time to read that shit nowadays? I didn’t even read your post
 
