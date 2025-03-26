Forgotten Old Authors

Bballfan123
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Feb 16, 2020
- Messages
- 1,207
- Reaction score
- 1,320
We must respect the old ones more
this thread will be dedicated to old dead men who wrote amazing books, that have been forgetten because they are old.
HALL OF FAME:
A. E. van Vogt- the pillar of science fiction. wrote books during world war 2. personally wrote parts of Scientology. His books are AMAZING. The best:
-Slan
-The World of Null-A, and its sequels.
-The Weapon Shops of Isher (you call yourself a libertarian and you haven't read the seminal libertarian book? Shame on you)
Edgar Rice Burroughs
-the original pulp man
-Tarzan??? anyone???
-John Carter. Disney waited ONE HUNDRED YEARS to make his books into a movie without having to pay licensing rights. John Carter is good
Jack Vance
-quite literally the godfather of Sci Fi and Science Fantasy
-wrote close to 85 full length books
-George R R Martin and Gary Gygax personally said he was their biggest influence
HONORABLE MENTION:
Clark Ashton Smith
-wierd fiction before WW2
-inspiration for JRR Tolkien
-Isaac Asimov
-wrote over 50 full length books
-gave many primetime interviews on talk shows about his writings
-best book is not a book, but the short story 'Nightfall' written in 1941. Absolutely AMAZING
-was an actual celebrity 40 years ago
H P Lovecraft
-The O.G. Horror writer
-His books are close to 150 years old, and still scary
-The Colour out of Space, and The Mountains of Madness are all time classics that are still scary. Let's face it, it's hard as fuck to write a scary story that's still scary ONE HUNDRED YEARS LATER. for that alone, I tip my fedora good sire.
Cordwainer Smith
-was so good at grammar the Chinese Emperor hired a white man to become the Head of Grammar for the Chinese Empire in the 1930s and 1940s
-helped America defeat the Nazis
-helped the Chinese defeat the Japanese
-invented Psychological Warfare. His book was called 'Psychological Warfare', and the U.S. Army kept his writings a closely guarded secret until after his death.
anyone else???
this thread will be dedicated to old dead men who wrote amazing books, that have been forgetten because they are old.
HALL OF FAME:
A. E. van Vogt- the pillar of science fiction. wrote books during world war 2. personally wrote parts of Scientology. His books are AMAZING. The best:
-Slan
-The World of Null-A, and its sequels.
-The Weapon Shops of Isher (you call yourself a libertarian and you haven't read the seminal libertarian book? Shame on you)
Edgar Rice Burroughs
-the original pulp man
-Tarzan??? anyone???
-John Carter. Disney waited ONE HUNDRED YEARS to make his books into a movie without having to pay licensing rights. John Carter is good
Jack Vance
-quite literally the godfather of Sci Fi and Science Fantasy
-wrote close to 85 full length books
-George R R Martin and Gary Gygax personally said he was their biggest influence
HONORABLE MENTION:
Clark Ashton Smith
-wierd fiction before WW2
-inspiration for JRR Tolkien
-Isaac Asimov
-wrote over 50 full length books
-gave many primetime interviews on talk shows about his writings
-best book is not a book, but the short story 'Nightfall' written in 1941. Absolutely AMAZING
-was an actual celebrity 40 years ago
H P Lovecraft
-The O.G. Horror writer
-His books are close to 150 years old, and still scary
-The Colour out of Space, and The Mountains of Madness are all time classics that are still scary. Let's face it, it's hard as fuck to write a scary story that's still scary ONE HUNDRED YEARS LATER. for that alone, I tip my fedora good sire.
Cordwainer Smith
-was so good at grammar the Chinese Emperor hired a white man to become the Head of Grammar for the Chinese Empire in the 1930s and 1940s
-helped America defeat the Nazis
-helped the Chinese defeat the Japanese
-invented Psychological Warfare. His book was called 'Psychological Warfare', and the U.S. Army kept his writings a closely guarded secret until after his death.
anyone else???