Media Forgotten Fights and Finishes

WoozyFailGuy

WoozyFailGuy

Mel Gibson's Attorney
Platinum Member
Joined
Oct 17, 2009
Messages
11,465
Reaction score
24,048
This is an enjoyable account I recommend. Has lots of bangers even the most hardcore among us has inevitably forgotten along with some classics.

Gaudinot vs Lineker


Gamburyan vs Brown


Shiiki vs Mizoguchi


Yuki Nakai losing his eye to Gordeau


Half the videos dont work embedded here for some reason, thought sherbros might be interested. No it is not my account nor self promotion, though I wish I had a vault filled with these old fights.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,985
Messages
57,258,585
Members
175,605
Latest member
HIAFC95

Share this page

Back
Top