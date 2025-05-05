WoozyFailGuy
This is an enjoyable account I recommend. Has lots of bangers even the most hardcore among us has inevitably forgotten along with some classics.
Gaudinot vs Lineker
Gamburyan vs Brown
Shiiki vs Mizoguchi
Yuki Nakai losing his eye to Gordeau
Half the videos dont work embedded here for some reason, thought sherbros might be interested. No it is not my account nor self promotion, though I wish I had a vault filled with these old fights.
