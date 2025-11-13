Forgotten fight - Benoit St Denis vs Zaleski dos Santos

Man this just came across my feed and I think I might have missed this fight because if I've seen this I'm sure I wouldn't have forgotten it.

It was BSD's UFC debut, and a very tough first fight in Elizau.

For a Frenchman he showed a lot of heart staying in there until the final bell but wtf was the ref doing, some Yamasaki level officiating here.

Anyway, the just bleed gods were pleased with this one.

 
Yeah I remember Zaleksi absolutely destroying BSD, and the ref was pulled from his duties straight after that night for not stopping it. It's crazy to think because BSD would smash Zaleski now.
 
“For a Frenchman”

<DCWhoa> <analyzed>
 
I didn't forget, that is why i watch it often, love seeing a former french killer of innocent people around the world get beat up, i like the Dustin fight too.
The french do horrible things around the world.
 
Last edited:
Rewatched it recently, actually not as bad as I remember. BSD did taking a beating though.
 
EndlessCritic said:
Forgotten? Round 2 is widely considered one of the worst non-stoppages in MMA history.
Click to expand...

Yeah lol. Dos Santos at one point looked at the ref and hesitated to throw another punch. St denis turned his face away from Dos Santos while on the fence, almost waiting for the referee to step in, which never happened.

The amount of damage done on BSD's face was crazy lol.
 
