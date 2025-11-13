Forgotten fight - Benoit St Denis vs Zaleski dos Santos

Koro_11
Man this just came across my feed and I think I might have missed this fight because if I've seen this I'm sure I wouldn't have forgotten it.
It was BSD's UFC debut, and a very tough first fight in Elizau.
For a Frenchman he showed a lot of heart staying in there until the final bell but wtf was the ref doing, some Yamasaki level officiating here.
Anyway, the just bleed gods were pleased with this one.
