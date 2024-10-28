Forget Hawaii, Look at Kagoshima Japan

All of Japan is great to visit. Okinawa has beautiful beaches as well or you can also hit up the beaches on Jeju Island in Korea that's closer than Okinawa.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
That place looks beautiful, and Japan is one of my favorite countries to visit. The constant threat of Godzilla attack would prevent me from fully relaxing there though





Unfortunately in Japan houses are seen as a depreciating asset so there's no investment opportunity there
Click to expand...
who cares for 25k....
for a house on the beach full of japanese chicks...

ex:
1730137662666.png
1730137764701.png
 
If you can work remotely, 25k is bugger all. Or even a second vacation home that you Air B&B when you're not there.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
Unfortunately in Japan houses are seen as a depreciating asset so there's no investment opportunity there
Click to expand...
It's so interesting that they believe that.

I mean they're not wrong, but it's weird how we perceive houses as an investment and they don't. Our perception could change to match theirs and it would fuck our economy
 
If I was single there is zero chance I'd be living in the US.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,250,898
Messages
56,417,097
Members
175,211
Latest member
JackM33

Share this page

Back
Top