Forget chuck liddell with that look in his eyes

MMA_enthusiast

MMA_enthusiast

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Aug 15, 2016
Messages
1,638
Reaction score
311
The man who truly stands supreme with that look in his eyes has always been the true GOAT of MMA and kickboxing

Bob Sapp:

giphy.gif

From here he realises the fight is super tough and that he needs to go into extra gear

giphy.gif

That look in his eyes

giphy.gif

Develops a new combo featuring clinch hammerfists and a right hook to the back of the head

giphy.gif

Stands supreme with that look in his eyes

Never forget
 
He always looks genuinely terrified when people start punching him. It almost makes me feel sorry for him. He’s like ‘gnnooooo plese stop’
 
It's kinda sad that the man that anihallated prime Ersnesto Hoost twice and almost murdered Big Nog is nothing more than a joke these days
 
True innovator of the sport, we will never forget that magical 14 fight run recently ended
<LynchWink>
 
How Chuck never failed a pre or post fight test for coke is still one of the greatest mysteries of MMA.
 
Kimo, with the shaping of his eyebrows.

MMA_enthusiast said:
giphy.gif
I still say whoever the sherdogger was who said Bob Sapp should come out on To Catch a Predator had a brilliant idea. At least for one or two episodes.
That would make for amazing TV.
I was genuinely saddened to know it would never happen.
 
As many "giants" Bob Sapp looks like one of the nicest dude on earth but maybe I'm wrong I dobnt know him
 
