Forget chuck liddell with that look in his eyes

MMA_enthusiast
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Aug 15, 2016
- Messages
- 1,638
- Reaction score
- 311
The man who truly stands supreme with that look in his eyes has always been the true GOAT of MMA and kickboxing
Bob Sapp:
From here he realises the fight is super tough and that he needs to go into extra gear
That look in his eyes
Develops a new combo featuring clinch hammerfists and a right hook to the back of the head
Stands supreme with that look in his eyes
Never forget
Bob Sapp:
From here he realises the fight is super tough and that he needs to go into extra gear
That look in his eyes
Develops a new combo featuring clinch hammerfists and a right hook to the back of the head
Stands supreme with that look in his eyes
Never forget