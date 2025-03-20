Forged medical documents led to Mexican boxer's death in Canada

EndlessCritic
Have to credit the CBC for some very good sports reporting here.
Boxing still is banned in certain countries. Recently some of them lifted those bans but it is the most dangerous combat sport due to its mortality rate. MMA causes more frequent injuries but they're rarely fatal.As brutal as MMA appears on the surface, Boxing is still the most cruel combat sport. If any other sport had the amount of deaths Boxing does yearly, it'd be banned.