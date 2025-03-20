  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Forged medical documents led to Mexican boxer's death in Canada

Hmm. That's a shame. Yeah the CBC is a good news source. I read their coverage from time to time despite being American.
 
As brutal as MMA appears on the surface, Boxing is still the most cruel combat sport. If any other sport had the amount of deaths Boxing does yearly, it'd be banned.
 
Söze Aldo said:
As brutal as MMA appears on the surface, Boxing is still the most cruel combat sport. If any other sport had the amount of deaths Boxing does yearly, it'd be banned.
Boxing still is banned in certain countries. Recently some of them lifted those bans but it is the most dangerous combat sport due to its mortality rate. MMA causes more frequent injuries but they're rarely fatal.
 
