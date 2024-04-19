Media Forbes Ranks UFC Most "Valuable" Combat Sports Promotion - Almost Doubling WWE - 10x Boxing Promotions

It's really paying off for the fighters..

gxDElK0.png
 
Great! Now they have more leverage when they need to raise more investment to pay their loan debt.
 
Not "boxing" but yes the UFC is worth more than any one boxing promotion. Big difference.


Also at ONE being worth 1.3b kek
 
you know what's funny though? how the fighters from the top combat sports promotion leave to make MORE money in the SHITTIER BOXING PROMOTIONS

also how the $690m PFL was able to poach the UFC HW champion from the $11b UFC
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
you know what's funny though? how the fighters from the top combat sports promotion leave to make MORE money in the SHITTIER BOXING PROMOTIONS

also how the $690m PFL was able to poach the UFC HW champion from the $11b UFC
You keep the cope alive
 
When a casual wants to watch MMA they say: "I want to watch UFC".

When a casual wants to watch boxing they don't say: "I want to watch Top Rank or Golden Boy or Matchroom Boxing or Mayweather Promotions." They say: "I want to watch boxing."

That's the critical difference.
 
I like OneFC and have enjoyed watching some of their cards.

But I think they are full of shit with the financial numbers they claim.

Just my opinion. No source or research.

It just doesn't feel like a profitable show. They never seem to have big crowds and from what I have seen, b league orgs make peanuts for ticket sales And seem to be giving away tickets a lot of the time. I have a friend who gambles a lot and has told me he has been offered comped Bellator tickets or comped/discounted/2for1 etc MMA and BK tickets.

I can't imagine they are making THAT much from Amazon Prime. I don't think anyone is buying Prime for OneFC.

Where does the money come from?
PFL : no way that company is not LOSING money.

I wouldn't be surprised if i found out it is functioning as a money laundering front for some cartel or something.
 
Pancake Sprawl said:
i don't really understand how Indian cricket is getting paid more than the NFL, MLB, and NHL
<Fedor23>
To be fair Cricket is the national sport of many countries like India(2nd Biggest Country On Earth), Pakistan and other countries.

I'm more surprised NHL is bigger, i've traveled alot and not a single country i've been to has ever heard of it.
 
