I like OneFC and have enjoyed watching some of their cards.



But I think they are full of shit with the financial numbers they claim.



Just my opinion. No source or research.



It just doesn't feel like a profitable show. They never seem to have big crowds and from what I have seen, b league orgs make peanuts for ticket sales And seem to be giving away tickets a lot of the time. I have a friend who gambles a lot and has told me he has been offered comped Bellator tickets or comped/discounted/2for1 etc MMA and BK tickets.



I can't imagine they are making THAT much from Amazon Prime. I don't think anyone is buying Prime for OneFC.



Where does the money come from?

_____________________





PFL : no way that company is not LOSING money.



I wouldn't be surprised if i found out it is functioning as a money laundering front for some cartel or something.