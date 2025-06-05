And talent.That’s easy. The kid is a marketing genius who just happened to have a lot of luck.
There's truth in that self promoting thing. Some guys can't do it well or just uncomfortable doing it. Sean though has a funky style and comes to bang. I'm not so much a fan of his but he's entertaining and you can get why they've pushed him. I still don't think he should be getting the rematch now.
It's far more silly to think that a promotion with 1200 fighters should be promoting everybody 365 days a year, even when they don't have fights lined up or are coming off losses the UFC wouldn't want to highlight, rather than the fighters getting on Instagram and Youtube themselves. Doing so also means no cut owed to the UFC so it's in their best interest to start anyways.For sure. I'd say 90% of combat sports athletes aren't naturally charismatic. However, they are supposed to be focused on fighting and being the best fighters possible. It's silly to expect them to have to take time out to start-up podcasts and stream themselves playing video games, so the UFC will give them a push.
The entire of purpose of fight promotions is the fighter focuses on fighting, and the promotion promotes.
Sean is interesting as I like watching his fights mostly, but pay absolutely no attention to any of his social media stuff.
It's far more silly to think that a promotion with 1200 fighters should be promoting everybody 365 days a year, even when they don't have fights lined up or are coming off losses the UFC wouldn't want to highlight, rather than the fighters getting on Instagram and Youtube themselves. Doing so also means no cut owed to the UFC so it's in their best interest to start anyways.
It's also far easier for the UFC to do their job of promoting if there's an audience to promote to rather than trying to break into a new one.
That’s easy. The kid is a marketing genius who also benefited from a perfect storm of talent, timing, and savvy self-promotion. Here’s a breakdown of how he became such a phenomenon:
In summary: He didn’t just ride hype—he engineered it. He blended fighting skill, social media savvy, cultural relevance, and raw charisma into a machine. And in today’s fight game, that matters just as much as technique. He understood the assignment and played the long game better than most.
- He entered the UFC undefeated, which instantly generated buzz. An undefeated record creates mystique—it makes people curious, skeptical, or excited to see if the hype is real. Promoters love this because it’s easy to sell, and fans rally behind or against it. He was marketed as a potential future star before he even stepped into the Octagon.
- His Contender Series fight featured Snoop Dogg on commentary, and that moment went viral. Snoop’s loud, animated reactions to his knockout added a layer of cultural crossover appeal. It wasn’t just MMA fans watching that clip—hip-hop fans, casual sports fans, and even people with no prior UFC interest shared it. That single moment planted him in the public eye.
- He finishes fights—and finishes sell. Whether it’s by KO, TKO, or submission, he doesn’t leave decisions to the judges. That kill-or-be-killed style is a magnet for attention. It’s been his trademark since the regional circuit. Even if some of those early opponents weren’t high-level, fans only remember the knockouts—and highlight reels don’t show context.
- He has a flashy, fan-friendly fighting style. Spinning attacks, feints, unpredictable movement—he fights like someone trying to entertain, not just win. Even in rounds where he’s not dominating, he’s doing something exciting. That alone makes him stand out in a division full of wrestlers and point-fighters.
- The fight against Andre Soukhamthath became an iconic moment. He broke his foot mid-fight and couldn’t stand, yet still found a way to win using sheer heart and ring IQ. That moment when he was laying on the canvas, exhausted and in pain, then had his hand raised—was cinematic. It made people believe he had more than just flash—he had grit. And his octagon interview afterward was emotional, charismatic, and perfectly delivered. It made fans care.
- He leaned into the attention like a pro. He launched a weekly podcast to keep his name circulating even when he wasn’t fighting. He started dressing in flashy, eye-catching clothes and posting constant updates online. He crafted a distinctive identity that was equal parts fighter, entertainer, and influencer. That’s how you build a brand—by being unforgettable in AND out of the cage.
- He turned that brand into business. He created his own merchandise, including limited-edition fight-week jerseys and custom gear that gave his fans a way to rep his name. He also landed multiple endorsement deals that aligned with his youthful, rebellious image. He wasn’t just an athlete—he was a walking lifestyle brand.
- He wasn’t afraid to stir the pot. He made controversial comments, picked online fights, and didn’t filter his opinions. While some fans loved him for “keeping it real,” others hated him—which only made him more relevant. Hate-watchers still buy pay-per-views, and controversy keeps people talking.
- He cross-pollinated with the influencer world. Regular appearances with the Nelk Boys, Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Paul brothers, and other internet-famous personalities gave him exposure far beyond the MMA community. He filmed these interactions, posted behind-the-scenes content, and made fans feel like they were part of his chaotic, high-energy life. That built loyalty that even winning fights alone couldn’t.
- And crucially, he kept winning. While he was building this multimedia empire and stirring up headlines, he never stopped progressing as a fighter. He beat real contenders, moved up the rankings, and positioned himself near title contention. That legitimacy kept his popularity from fading—he wasn’t just a circus act, he was a serious competitor.
TL;DR: He’s not just a fighter—he’s a brand. He came in undefeated, got viral exposure early, consistently finishes fights, and built a fanbase with flashy style, emotional moments, controversy, and constant online content. He mixed real fighting skill with influencer-level marketing and climbed the ranks while keeping people talking.
Baited into what??Nah. The guys that convinced us diamonds are the greatest thing on Earth, and specifically those mined by African children because god forbid a scientist finds a better way... those are marketing geniuses. Sean is a low-tier streamer.
EDIT: ah shit it's you Dreyga, just got baited. Sad.
I thought so too...Baited into what??
I thought I made a legit argument