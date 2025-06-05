Media For those wondering why Sean has always gotten a push from the UFC

Söze Aldo

Söze Aldo

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Jul 26, 2024
Messages
1,903
Reaction score
6,839


Not saying Sean is wrong, but the UFC of course loves a guy who says do your own promo work, instead of the actual fight promotion promoting you.
 
That’s easy. The kid is a marketing genius who also benefited from a perfect storm of talent, timing, and savvy self-promotion. Here’s a breakdown of how he became such a phenomenon:
  1. He entered the UFC undefeated, which instantly generated buzz. An undefeated record creates mystique—it makes people curious, skeptical, or excited to see if the hype is real. Promoters love this because it’s easy to sell, and fans rally behind or against it. He was marketed as a potential future star before he even stepped into the Octagon.
  2. His Contender Series fight featured Snoop Dogg on commentary, and that moment went viral. Snoop’s loud, animated reactions to his knockout added a layer of cultural crossover appeal. It wasn’t just MMA fans watching that clip—hip-hop fans, casual sports fans, and even people with no prior UFC interest shared it. That single moment planted him in the public eye.
  3. He finishes fights—and finishes sell. Whether it’s by KO, TKO, or submission, he doesn’t leave decisions to the judges. That kill-or-be-killed style is a magnet for attention. It’s been his trademark since the regional circuit. Even if some of those early opponents weren’t high-level, fans only remember the knockouts—and highlight reels don’t show context.
  4. He has a flashy, fan-friendly fighting style. Spinning attacks, feints, unpredictable movement—he fights like someone trying to entertain, not just win. Even in rounds where he’s not dominating, he’s doing something exciting. That alone makes him stand out in a division full of wrestlers and point-fighters.
  5. The fight against Andre Soukhamthath became an iconic moment. He broke his foot mid-fight and couldn’t stand, yet still found a way to win using sheer heart and ring IQ. That moment when he was laying on the canvas, exhausted and in pain, then had his hand raised—was cinematic. It made people believe he had more than just flash—he had grit. And his octagon interview afterward was emotional, charismatic, and perfectly delivered. It made fans care.
  6. He leaned into the attention like a pro. He launched a weekly podcast to keep his name circulating even when he wasn’t fighting. He started dressing in flashy, eye-catching clothes and posting constant updates online. He crafted a distinctive identity that was equal parts fighter, entertainer, and influencer. That’s how you build a brand—by being unforgettable in AND out of the cage.
  7. He turned that brand into business. He created his own merchandise, including limited-edition fight-week jerseys and custom gear that gave his fans a way to rep his name. He also landed multiple endorsement deals that aligned with his youthful, rebellious image. He wasn’t just an athlete—he was a walking lifestyle brand.
  8. He wasn’t afraid to stir the pot. He made controversial comments, picked online fights, and didn’t filter his opinions. While some fans loved him for “keeping it real,” others hated him—which only made him more relevant. Hate-watchers still buy pay-per-views, and controversy keeps people talking.
  9. He cross-pollinated with the influencer world. Regular appearances with the Nelk Boys, Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Paul brothers, and other internet-famous personalities gave him exposure far beyond the MMA community. He filmed these interactions, posted behind-the-scenes content, and made fans feel like they were part of his chaotic, high-energy life. That built loyalty that even winning fights alone couldn’t.
  10. And crucially, he kept winning. While he was building this multimedia empire and stirring up headlines, he never stopped progressing as a fighter. He beat real contenders, moved up the rankings, and positioned himself near title contention. That legitimacy kept his popularity from fading—he wasn’t just a circus act, he was a serious competitor.
In summary: He didn’t just ride hype—he engineered it. He blended fighting skill, social media savvy, cultural relevance, and raw charisma into a machine. And in today’s fight game, that matters just as much as technique. He understood the assignment and played the long game better than most.



TL;DR: He’s not just a fighter—he’s a brand. He came in undefeated, got viral exposure early, consistently finishes fights, and built a fanbase with flashy style, emotional moments, controversy, and constant online content. He mixed real fighting skill with influencer-level marketing and climbed the ranks while keeping people talking.
 
Last edited:
There's truth in that self promoting thing. Some guys can't do it well or just uncomfortable doing it. Sean though has a funky style and comes to bang. I'm not so much a fan of his but he's entertaining and you can get why they've pushed him. I still don't think he should be getting the rematch now.
 
Russie said:
There's truth in that self promoting thing. Some guys can't do it well or just uncomfortable doing it. Sean though has a funky style and comes to bang. I'm not so much a fan of his but he's entertaining and you can get why they've pushed him. I still don't think he should be getting the rematch now.
Click to expand...

For sure. I'd say 90% of combat sports athletes aren't naturally charismatic. However, they are supposed to be focused on fighting and being the best fighters possible. It's silly to expect them to have to take time out to start-up podcasts and stream themselves playing video games, so the UFC will give them a push.

The entire of purpose of fight promotions is the fighter focuses on fighting, and the promotion promotes.

Sean is interesting as I like watching his fights mostly, but pay absolutely no attention to any of his social media stuff.
 
Dyed hair/occasional corn rows, online gamer, tattoos, looks/talks like a lot of millenials/gen z'ers, smokes pot (or used to), good public speaking skills (especially considering the target market: millenials/gen z'ers), great mma record...all these things is the combination to creating/sustaining a successfull brand in MMA in 2025....oh yeah, and a very exciting style of fighting.
 
Söze Aldo said:
For sure. I'd say 90% of combat sports athletes aren't naturally charismatic. However, they are supposed to be focused on fighting and being the best fighters possible. It's silly to expect them to have to take time out to start-up podcasts and stream themselves playing video games, so the UFC will give them a push.

The entire of purpose of fight promotions is the fighter focuses on fighting, and the promotion promotes.

Sean is interesting as I like watching his fights mostly, but pay absolutely no attention to any of his social media stuff.
Click to expand...
It's far more silly to think that a promotion with 1200 fighters should be promoting everybody 365 days a year, even when they don't have fights lined up or are coming off losses the UFC wouldn't want to highlight, rather than the fighters getting on Instagram and Youtube themselves. Doing so also means no cut owed to the UFC so it's in their best interest to start anyways.

It's also far easier for the UFC to do their job of promoting if there's an audience to promote to rather than trying to break into a new one.
 
Maybe that’s why the talent pool is so shit and they can’t create stars

Most high performing people who have the potential to be a champion in the UFC have a lot better opportunities than working at Target… it’s more like

“Ya don’t like making 10 and 10, go get a six figure a year job working way less and not getting brain damage and breaking your body”
 
markg171 said:
It's far more silly to think that a promotion with 1200 fighters should be promoting everybody 365 days a year, even when they don't have fights lined up or are coming off losses the UFC wouldn't want to highlight, rather than the fighters getting on Instagram and Youtube themselves. Doing so also means no cut owed to the UFC so it's in their best interest to start anyways.

It's also far easier for the UFC to do their job of promoting if there's an audience to promote to rather than trying to break into a new one.
Click to expand...

Tbf the UFC roster is totally bloated right now. They really do seem to be going with quantity over quality.

Do you not agree however, the UFC did a better job at promoting fighters years back than today? They promote the brand now, but who watches the UFC for the brand? People want to discover exciting fighters.
 
Sean's solid in my book. Not the best or the most charismatic or anything, but seems like a fairly decent guy and he has a few wins that I never would have expected.
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
That’s easy. The kid is a marketing genius who also benefited from a perfect storm of talent, timing, and savvy self-promotion. Here’s a breakdown of how he became such a phenomenon:
  1. He entered the UFC undefeated, which instantly generated buzz. An undefeated record creates mystique—it makes people curious, skeptical, or excited to see if the hype is real. Promoters love this because it’s easy to sell, and fans rally behind or against it. He was marketed as a potential future star before he even stepped into the Octagon.
  2. His Contender Series fight featured Snoop Dogg on commentary, and that moment went viral. Snoop’s loud, animated reactions to his knockout added a layer of cultural crossover appeal. It wasn’t just MMA fans watching that clip—hip-hop fans, casual sports fans, and even people with no prior UFC interest shared it. That single moment planted him in the public eye.
  3. He finishes fights—and finishes sell. Whether it’s by KO, TKO, or submission, he doesn’t leave decisions to the judges. That kill-or-be-killed style is a magnet for attention. It’s been his trademark since the regional circuit. Even if some of those early opponents weren’t high-level, fans only remember the knockouts—and highlight reels don’t show context.
  4. He has a flashy, fan-friendly fighting style. Spinning attacks, feints, unpredictable movement—he fights like someone trying to entertain, not just win. Even in rounds where he’s not dominating, he’s doing something exciting. That alone makes him stand out in a division full of wrestlers and point-fighters.
  5. The fight against Andre Soukhamthath became an iconic moment. He broke his foot mid-fight and couldn’t stand, yet still found a way to win using sheer heart and ring IQ. That moment when he was laying on the canvas, exhausted and in pain, then had his hand raised—was cinematic. It made people believe he had more than just flash—he had grit. And his octagon interview afterward was emotional, charismatic, and perfectly delivered. It made fans care.
  6. He leaned into the attention like a pro. He launched a weekly podcast to keep his name circulating even when he wasn’t fighting. He started dressing in flashy, eye-catching clothes and posting constant updates online. He crafted a distinctive identity that was equal parts fighter, entertainer, and influencer. That’s how you build a brand—by being unforgettable in AND out of the cage.
  7. He turned that brand into business. He created his own merchandise, including limited-edition fight-week jerseys and custom gear that gave his fans a way to rep his name. He also landed multiple endorsement deals that aligned with his youthful, rebellious image. He wasn’t just an athlete—he was a walking lifestyle brand.
  8. He wasn’t afraid to stir the pot. He made controversial comments, picked online fights, and didn’t filter his opinions. While some fans loved him for “keeping it real,” others hated him—which only made him more relevant. Hate-watchers still buy pay-per-views, and controversy keeps people talking.
  9. He cross-pollinated with the influencer world. Regular appearances with the Nelk Boys, Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Paul brothers, and other internet-famous personalities gave him exposure far beyond the MMA community. He filmed these interactions, posted behind-the-scenes content, and made fans feel like they were part of his chaotic, high-energy life. That built loyalty that even winning fights alone couldn’t.
  10. And crucially, he kept winning. While he was building this multimedia empire and stirring up headlines, he never stopped progressing as a fighter. He beat real contenders, moved up the rankings, and positioned himself near title contention. That legitimacy kept his popularity from fading—he wasn’t just a circus act, he was a serious competitor.
In summary: He didn’t just ride hype—he engineered it. He blended fighting skill, social media savvy, cultural relevance, and raw charisma into a machine. And in today’s fight game, that matters just as much as technique. He understood the assignment and played the long game better than most.



TL;DR: He’s not just a fighter—he’s a brand. He came in undefeated, got viral exposure early, consistently finishes fights, and built a fanbase with flashy style, emotional moments, controversy, and constant online content. He mixed real fighting skill with influencer-level marketing and climbed the ranks while keeping people talking.
Click to expand...

Nah. The guys that convinced us diamonds are the greatest thing on Earth, and specifically those mined by African children because god forbid a scientist finds a better way... those are marketing geniuses. Sean is a low-tier streamer.

EDIT: ah shit it's you Dreyga, just got baited. Sad.
 
For a forum that will tell you "I dont care about that shit, I just watch fights", its shocking how difficult it is for you guys to grasp.

You guys can't get passed this man's face.



I know all you guys watched Fedor, and now MMA can't be good again, but he's alright. Sean is a fun fighter.

Quote me and tell me how many times you bust during Merab fights now.
 
Boy definitely had some luck. Gift decision vs. Yan, and then Aljo fighting like a moron. I wouldn't pick him in either of those rematches, just like I'm not picking him in this one with Gremlin.

Sean's next matches for sure will be strikers like Sandy, Song, and Figgy. He'll be kept far away from guys like Patchy (I'm assuming he wins his next) and Umar.
 
El Panteron said:
Nah. The guys that convinced us diamonds are the greatest thing on Earth, and specifically those mined by African children because god forbid a scientist finds a better way... those are marketing geniuses. Sean is a low-tier streamer.

EDIT: ah shit it's you Dreyga, just got baited. Sad.
Click to expand...
Baited into what??

I thought I made a legit argument
 
It's really fucking obvious to be honest. He's a social media phenomenon- so much so he earns more from his Suga business than from his UFC. That degree of exposure is balls deep attractive to the UFC!

He's wildly exciting in the Octagon. If one cannot see that then you never will.

He's fairly inoffensive other than his dress and hippie sensibilities.

He's respectful and minds his own business, and is highly commited to his craft.

He needn't fight anymore if he was lazy. But his loss to Merab has focused him to the point where he hasn't had time to dye is fucking hair pink or whatever. He even stopped smoking weed. This guy is fucking serious about becoming champ again.

He is a kind and generous person.

All the above = very fucking marketable!
 
Dreyga Hates You Sherbums said:
That’s easy. The kid is a marketing genius who also benefited from a perfect storm of talent, timing, and savvy self-promotion. Here’s a breakdown of how he became such a phenomenon:
  1. He entered the UFC undefeated, which instantly generated buzz. An undefeated record creates mystique—it makes people curious, skeptical, or excited to see if the hype is real. Promoters love this because it’s easy to sell, and fans rally behind or against it. He was marketed as a potential future star before he even stepped into the Octagon.
  2. His Contender Series fight featured Snoop Dogg on commentary, and that moment went viral. Snoop’s loud, animated reactions to his knockout added a layer of cultural crossover appeal. It wasn’t just MMA fans watching that clip—hip-hop fans, casual sports fans, and even people with no prior UFC interest shared it. That single moment planted him in the public eye.
  3. He finishes fights—and finishes sell. Whether it’s by KO, TKO, or submission, he doesn’t leave decisions to the judges. That kill-or-be-killed style is a magnet for attention. It’s been his trademark since the regional circuit. Even if some of those early opponents weren’t high-level, fans only remember the knockouts—and highlight reels don’t show context.
  4. He has a flashy, fan-friendly fighting style. Spinning attacks, feints, unpredictable movement—he fights like someone trying to entertain, not just win. Even in rounds where he’s not dominating, he’s doing something exciting. That alone makes him stand out in a division full of wrestlers and point-fighters.
  5. The fight against Andre Soukhamthath became an iconic moment. He broke his foot mid-fight and couldn’t stand, yet still found a way to win using sheer heart and ring IQ. That moment when he was laying on the canvas, exhausted and in pain, then had his hand raised—was cinematic. It made people believe he had more than just flash—he had grit. And his octagon interview afterward was emotional, charismatic, and perfectly delivered. It made fans care.
  6. He leaned into the attention like a pro. He launched a weekly podcast to keep his name circulating even when he wasn’t fighting. He started dressing in flashy, eye-catching clothes and posting constant updates online. He crafted a distinctive identity that was equal parts fighter, entertainer, and influencer. That’s how you build a brand—by being unforgettable in AND out of the cage.
  7. He turned that brand into business. He created his own merchandise, including limited-edition fight-week jerseys and custom gear that gave his fans a way to rep his name. He also landed multiple endorsement deals that aligned with his youthful, rebellious image. He wasn’t just an athlete—he was a walking lifestyle brand.
  8. He wasn’t afraid to stir the pot. He made controversial comments, picked online fights, and didn’t filter his opinions. While some fans loved him for “keeping it real,” others hated him—which only made him more relevant. Hate-watchers still buy pay-per-views, and controversy keeps people talking.
  9. He cross-pollinated with the influencer world. Regular appearances with the Nelk Boys, Tekashi 6ix9ine, the Paul brothers, and other internet-famous personalities gave him exposure far beyond the MMA community. He filmed these interactions, posted behind-the-scenes content, and made fans feel like they were part of his chaotic, high-energy life. That built loyalty that even winning fights alone couldn’t.
  10. And crucially, he kept winning. While he was building this multimedia empire and stirring up headlines, he never stopped progressing as a fighter. He beat real contenders, moved up the rankings, and positioned himself near title contention. That legitimacy kept his popularity from fading—he wasn’t just a circus act, he was a serious competitor.
In summary: He didn’t just ride hype—he engineered it. He blended fighting skill, social media savvy, cultural relevance, and raw charisma into a machine. And in today’s fight game, that matters just as much as technique. He understood the assignment and played the long game better than most.



TL;DR: He’s not just a fighter—he’s a brand. He came in undefeated, got viral exposure early, consistently finishes fights, and built a fanbase with flashy style, emotional moments, controversy, and constant online content. He mixed real fighting skill with influencer-level marketing and climbed the ranks while keeping people talking.
Click to expand...
thorough and accurate, and OP's observation is just icing on the cake.
 
Or, now hear me out!

You become such an industry plant that to question your manufactured ascension would be labeled “being a hater” and “not understanding”. And if you have the company you work for screaming constant hyperbole eventually some idiot who watching is gonna parrot it. No one thinks this kid is a star. He’s NyQuil on the mic and has the personality of a tiktoker in his 30s

If O’Malley had the schedule that Cory Sandhagen was working with I think we’d see a very different situation with this kid.
 
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Mohawk Banditó
Media Suga "Sean" O'Malley thinks his next fight is for the title
2 3
Replies
53
Views
3K
Harlekin
Harlekin

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,085
Messages
57,378,038
Members
175,686
Latest member
Mahmoud_Oni_Ali

Share this page

Back
Top