For those who watched Severance, would you do it?

payton

payton

@Brown
Joined
Jul 18, 2024
Messages
2,719
Reaction score
6,172
image-1.png


You’re going to get paid about 200k a year to be severed and have really great benefits. Full dental, medical, PTO and all the perks.

You get to stay in the town you live in.

Would you Sever?
 
payton said:
image-1.png


You’re going to get paid about 200k a year to be severed and have really great benefits. Full dental, medical, PTO and all the perks.

You get to stay in the town you live in.

Would you Sever?
Click to expand...
200k in California is nothing so no...husband earns just shy of that with a clear conscience.
 
Spoiler it if need be but what happened in season 2? I watched the first because I have a soft spot for Adam Scott but upon rewatch realised he was the only reason so gave up.
 
No. I love the show and they did a good job of showing why some of those people even joined. The reality is you to have to be crazy to do that. Who the fuck would let a private company drill into their brain and insert a technology into their head.

fingercuffs said:
Spoiler it if need be but what happened in season 2? I watched the first because I have a soft spot for Adam Scott but upon rewatch realised he was the only reason so gave up.
Click to expand...
They find\free his wife and it ends with him staying inside the company with that other women he fell in love with in the first season. Turns out he was the main thing the company wanted as well. Whatever he was working on was almost done and once it was done his wife would be killed. I don't think they clearly explained what it is they are trying to achieve still though.
 
method115 said:
No. I love the show and they did a good job of showing why some of those people even joined. The reality is you to have to be crazy to do that. Who the fuck would let a private company drill into their brain and insert a technology into their head.


They find\free his wife and it ends with him staying inside the company with that other women he fell in love with in the first season. Turns out he was the main thing the company wanted as well. Whatever he was working on was almost done and once it was done his wife would be killed. I don't think they clearly explained what it is they are trying to achieve still though.
Click to expand...
Thanks. Is it done now or another season?

Some of this stuff fucks with my head, the last season of Dark Mirror with Rashida Jones had me nearly turning it off it was so sad.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,266,639
Messages
57,414,238
Members
175,698
Latest member
kerwin

Share this page

Back
Top