For those who use Wikipedia, have you've ever considered donating to them?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 34,052
- Reaction score
- 45,522
It's that time of year where you get that message on Wikipedia to help them keep it going.
If you do use that site often, I think it's worth considering to donate.
It's a good cause and one of if not the best sources about various information online.
If you do use that site often, I think it's worth considering to donate.
It's a good cause and one of if not the best sources about various information online.