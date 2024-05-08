MLarson
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Mar 3, 2023
- Messages
- 2,180
- Reaction score
- 3,674
Do you have a preference on what you get movies or TV shows on like:
4K
Blu-Ray
DVD
Or even
VHS tapes
Laserdisc
As for me though I think Blu-Ray has a better picture I don't mind getting DVDs.
I'm starting to get back into getting them again and I got my first Blu-Ray tonight of IMO one of the greatest films of all time The French Connection.
Also have Capt. America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier on DVD. The last I want to get on Blu-Ray.
Had other ones but unfortunately got rid of them and I regret it.
4K
Blu-Ray
DVD
Or even
VHS tapes
Laserdisc
As for me though I think Blu-Ray has a better picture I don't mind getting DVDs.
I'm starting to get back into getting them again and I got my first Blu-Ray tonight of IMO one of the greatest films of all time The French Connection.
Also have Capt. America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier on DVD. The last I want to get on Blu-Ray.
Had other ones but unfortunately got rid of them and I regret it.