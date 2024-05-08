Do you have a preference on what you get movies or TV shows on like:

4K

Blu-Ray

DVD

Or even

VHS tapes

Laserdisc



As for me though I think Blu-Ray has a better picture I don't mind getting DVDs.



I'm starting to get back into getting them again and I got my first Blu-Ray tonight of IMO one of the greatest films of all time The French Connection.



Also have Capt. America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier on DVD. The last I want to get on Blu-Ray.



Had other ones but unfortunately got rid of them and I regret it.