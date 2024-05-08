Movies For Those Who Still Like To Collect And Watch Physical Media

Do you have a preference on what you get movies or TV shows on like:
4K
Blu-Ray
DVD
Or even
VHS tapes
Laserdisc

As for me though I think Blu-Ray has a better picture I don't mind getting DVDs.

I'm starting to get back into getting them again and I got my first Blu-Ray tonight of IMO one of the greatest films of all time The French Connection.

Also have Capt. America: The First Avenger and The Winter Soldier on DVD. The last I want to get on Blu-Ray.

Had other ones but unfortunately got rid of them and I regret it.
 
