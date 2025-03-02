  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

For those who hate pineapple on pizza, how do you feel about honey?

mb23100

mb23100

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 5, 2012
Messages
34,593
Reaction score
30,921
While i will absolutely smash a Hawaiian pizza, I get the hate. It overpowers everything else and the sugar changes the entire dynamic of the pizza. It's like if you invite someone over for spaghetti and make spaghetti noodles but add alfredo sauce. While technically spaghetti, everyone knows "spaghetti" comes with marinara sauce or at least a tomato based sauce. Anyway, I had a pepperoni with honey on it the other day and thought it was damn good. Not so sweet it completely changed it into something else but just enough to mix it up a bit. Is this ok, or is putting anything sweet on a pizza an unforgivable sin?
 
Last edited:
I Could Eat @lsa @helax @Arqueto @BroRogan @Chules

hot-honey-pizza-1x1-8823-500x375.jpg
 
Hot honey is delicious on pizza I got used to this in las vegas where it is more common.
 
Can't be worse than eating pizza with ketchup or ranch
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,415
Messages
56,964,255
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top