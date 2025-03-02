For those who hate pineapple on pizza, how do you feel about honey?

mb23100
Steel Belt
While i will absolutely smash a Hawaiian pizza, I get the hate. It overpowers everything else and the sugar changes the entire dynamic of the pizza. It's like if you invite someone over for spaghetti and make spaghetti noodles but add alfredo sauce. While technically spaghetti, everyone knows "spaghetti" comes with marinara sauce or at least a tomato based sauce. Anyway, I had a pepperoni with honey on it the other day and thought it was damn good. Not so sweet it completely changed it into something else but just enough to mix it up a bit. Is this ok, or is putting anything sweet on a pizza an unforgivable sin?
