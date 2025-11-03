For those that have parents that live with you, how do you fornicate ?

We are a family of four (wife and two kids) in a nice house (3300 sq feet, 5 beds 3 baths) in a good neighborhood and we are happy. My mom lives alone in a 5500 square foot house in a nice gated community in Thousand Oaks. She is getting older with health issues and the house / lot is becoming too large for her to handle but she doesn’t want to sell. She has thrown the idea of us or my brothers family moving in since there is plenty of room, I don’t even know how many beds and bath but every bedroom in that house is like the equivalent of our current master bedroom.



One of my main concerns is how do I fornicate with MY WIFE while my mom in the house. It would seem so weird to be home and be like we can’t be bothered right now. Like sometimes we drop the kids off for school and have some crazy jungle sex before I go to work so it’s not always late night after kids in bed thing. And my mom would know something is going on which weirds me out. So if you live with a parent or in law how do u handle it? Do you have some sort of unspoken code? Particularly for times when it’s not late at night and the parent is home wandering around. Last thing I want is to try to schedule happy happy ding dong time around my kids AND mom. We typically fornicate two times a week with the occasional three.